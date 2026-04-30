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Hope He Remembers Us Little People! Salem Media Names Townhall’s Larry O’Connor As National Morning Host

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on April 30, 2026
Courtesy of Larry O'Connor

Salem Media announced earlier today that Twitchy favorite and all-around Townhall bada*s Larry O’Connor is taking over its 6-9 am time slot every morning starting May 4.

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From the Washington Reporter:

Under the new landmark deal, O’Connor’s show will air across the Salem Radio Network and the Salem News Channel, increasing O’Connor’s visibility and bringing another conservative heavy-hitter even further into the Salem fold.

“I love it when a plan comes together, Townhall Media’s publisher, Jonathan Garthwaite, said of the news. “From his desk at Townhall, plus radio, TV, and podcast studios, Larry is a unique triple threat of news, influence, and personality.”

For over a decade, O’Connor has been a television and radio staple, particularly via the influential WMAL radio station from which he’s helmed his namesake O’Connor and Company show.

“O’Connor has been at the center of the political conversation in Washington, with a daily radio show and podcast followed by lawmakers, White House staff, media figures, and political insiders,” Salem explained in announcing this shift. “In this expanded role, he will help set the tone for the day’s news across Salem’s platforms, delivering timely analysis, impactful interviews, and sharp commentary to a growing national audience.”

Storm Paglia, Townhall Media’s vice president of news and operations, has worked with O’Connor in a variety of capacities for more than ten years, and he called O’Connor “one of the most important and impressive voices of the conservative movement, and finally bringing his tremendous morning show national, tied with our work at Townhall Media, will only make that more true as we fight to save America.”

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Hey guys, this is a big deal. Huge. Wait. YUGE DEAL. You've seen Larry on Twitchy and other Townhall properties, but now he's going NATIONAL. We only hope he remembers us, the little people, when he's super rich and famous.

Congrats from the Twitchy Team, Larry! Can't wait to hear you NATIONALLY.

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CONSERVATISM GOP LARRY DAVID MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON

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