Mother of Stephanie Minter (Woman Murdered by Illegal in VA) Calls Abigail Spanberger OUT for LYING

Stephanie Minter was found dead at a bust stop along Richmond Highway in Fairfax County; she had been stabbed approximately 30 times allegedly by Abdul Jalloh.

Jalloh has more than 30 prior arrests, including rape and assault, and yet he was free.

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Oh, did we mention he's also in our country illegally and has had a deportation order since 2020?

Yeah.

Welp, when Governor Spanberger was asked about Minter's murder, she snapped at the reporter and blamed ICE ... we think. She was trying really hard to run away at the time.

Sounds like Minter's mother, who has been making noise about her daughter's murder, was less than impressed with her governor:

🚨New: Stephanie Minter’s family saw Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s response to my question. Stephanie’s mother is very disappointed and angry about Spanberger’s response.



Stephanie’s mom told me @ICEgov did what they were supposed to do under the law, and that Spanberger needs to… https://t.co/JDfzuvWQ3G — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 26, 2026

Post continues:

Stephanie’s mom told me @ICEgov did what they were supposed to do under the law, and that Spanberger needs to check her story because it’s inaccurate and misleading.

So not only did Spanberger snap at Minock for asking the question, she pushed misinformation to cover her own bony arse. Shocker.

I feel bad for Stephanie's mom for one, because she lost her daughter, and two because she STILL thinks Spanberger is somehow misinformed about what and how it happened.

Spanberger absolutely knows and does not care. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 26, 2026

Not even a little bit.

Comrade Spanberger, Hashmi (born in Hyderabad, India) and Murderous Jay Jones are feckless monsters



Birds of a Feather Flock Together 🚩🚩🚩 — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) March 26, 2026

Democrats have elected some really terrible people. Yup.

I am heartsick for her family...God bless them. But we know @GovernorVA is a liar. — Abigale57 🇺🇸 (@Abigale571) March 26, 2026

Spanberger didn’t even pretend to offer sympathy to the grieving family! https://t.co/dMqzgjGV1q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2026

She's so awful. SO AWFUL.

Besides, she's far too busy working to rob millions of Virginians of their representation while trampling on their Second Amendment rights.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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