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Mother of Stephanie Minter (Woman Murdered by Illegal in VA) Calls Abigail Spanberger OUT for LYING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Stephanie Minter was found dead at a bust stop along Richmond Highway in Fairfax County; she had been stabbed approximately 30 times allegedly by Abdul Jalloh.

Jalloh has more than 30 prior arrests, including rape and assault, and yet he was free.

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Oh, did we mention he's also in our country illegally and has had a deportation order since 2020?

Yeah.

Welp, when Governor Spanberger was asked about Minter's murder, she snapped at the reporter and blamed ICE ... we think. She was trying really hard to run away at the time.

Sounds like Minter's mother, who has been making noise about her daughter's murder, was less than impressed with her governor:

Post continues:

Stephanie’s mom told me @ICEgov did what they were supposed to do under the law, and that Spanberger needs to check her story because it’s inaccurate and misleading.

So not only did Spanberger snap at Minock for asking the question, she pushed misinformation to cover her own bony arse. Shocker.

Not even a little bit.

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Democrats have elected some really terrible people. Yup.

She's so awful. SO AWFUL.

Besides, she's far too busy working to rob millions of Virginians of their representation while trampling on their Second Amendment rights.

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Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER FBI HARMEET K. DHILLON ICE

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