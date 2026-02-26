WTF?! Abigail Spanberger Might Want to Address Her Connection to This 'Terrifying' Cohort Started in 2018

Mary Trump: 'Straight-Up Nazi.' The Internet: 'Straight-Up Jealous Niece' Living Off the F...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Abigail Spanberger is troubling in many ways. From her pretending to be a moderate to con Independents in Virginia to going back on her word about not supporting the redistricting of Virginia, politically she's scary.

But if what we're seeing here is in any way true, there is a lot more to her that's even scarier.

Now, as you read this know we can neither confirm nor deny if this is legit, but if there is even an inkling of a chance that it is? HOOBOY. In fact, ALL the hooboys.

Post continues:

... dossier pipeline independently captured them. A Democrat retires. A CIA member takes over. 

Spanberger is part of a much deeper, much more disturbing story here.

You know the face you make while you're adjusting your tinfoil for the fifth time that day? Yeah, we just made that face.

Holy cow.

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
Reads like a spy novel or something, right?

And not a good one.

Yes, we had a similar reaction.

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

