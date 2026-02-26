WTF?! Abigail Spanberger Might Want to Address Her Connection to This 'Terrifying' Cohort Started in 2018

Abigail Spanberger is troubling in many ways. From her pretending to be a moderate to con Independents in Virginia to going back on her word about not supporting the redistricting of Virginia, politically she's scary.

But if what we're seeing here is in any way true, there is a lot more to her that's even scarier.

Now, as you read this know we can neither confirm nor deny if this is legit, but if there is even an inkling of a chance that it is? HOOBOY. In fact, ALL the hooboys.

I already generated a dossier on Spanberger, but the most interesting part of it is that she is part of a cohort of 50+ military-intelligence veterans that have been recruited to run as Democratic candidates starting in 2018. @SomeBitchIIKnow first hypothesized this, but my new… https://t.co/3j4pHLwjGa — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 26, 2026

Post continues:

... dossier pipeline independently captured them. A Democrat retires. A CIA member takes over. Spanberger is part of a much deeper, much more disturbing story here.

You know the face you make while you're adjusting your tinfoil for the fifth time that day? Yeah, we just made that face.

From dossier, still need to dig into that: pic.twitter.com/FDMjsEmtP2 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 26, 2026

Holy cow.

Interestingly, one of the best exposes (in four parts) that I have ever read, and one that I routinely reference in my reports, about the CIA infiltration and takeover of the Democratic Party was written on the World Socialist Web Site in 2018.



Introduction: The CIA takeover of… — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) February 26, 2026

Reads like a spy novel or something, right?

And not a good one.

Run as a moderate.

Get elected.

Continue the radical leftist policies. pic.twitter.com/tHpLLSfDWj — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) February 26, 2026

Wow… — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) February 26, 2026

Yes, we had a similar reaction.

