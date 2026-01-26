GEEZ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tries Picking a Fight With JD Vance Over Constitutional Rights and HOOBOY

JD Vance posted about what is happening to ICE Agents in Minneapolis, about the stalking, doxxing, and harassment ...

When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories. But near the top of the list:



A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis. They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 25, 2026

Post continues:

... the restaurant, and local police refused to respond to their pleas for help (as they've been directed by local authorities). Eventually, their fellow federal agents came to their aid. This is just a taste of what's happening in Minneapolis because state and local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement. They have created the chaos so they can have moments like yesterday, where someone tragically dies and politicians get to grandstand about the evils of enforcing the border. The solution is staring everyone in the face. I hope authorities in Minneapolis stop this madness.

AOC doesn't seem to agree with Vance on the solution. Then again, we're not entirely convinced she knows what the heck he's talking about in the first place.

You are defending the open killing of everyday Americans for exercising their Constitutional rights.



First, the mother of a 6 year old child. Now, an ICU nurse to veterans. Both shot at nearly point blank range.



All without reflection or remorse. People will not forget this. https://t.co/XLefQqQNFk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2026

She's an emotional little thing, ain't she?

Geez lady, I had no idea we all had a Constitutional right to violate 18 U.S.C. § 111.



Thanks for letting me know I'm allowed to commit crimes. pic.twitter.com/kEqA3sbF2E — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 26, 2026

So to be clear, “exercising constitutional rights” is trying to run over an ICE agent with your car and actively fighting Border Patrol while possessing a firearm?



You are an embarrassment to the country and the office you hold. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) January 25, 2026

We knew that before she tried to pick a fight with Vance.

You’re deliberately fomenting further division and loss of life.



Irredeemable cretins, the entire lot of you. pic.twitter.com/Oz41ciMjom — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 26, 2026

Cretin.

Now, THAT'S a word we don't hear anymore.

And it describes people like AOC and her supporters perfectly.

