VIP
Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own...
Gosh, What CHANGED, Timmy?! Tampon Tim Walz CAVES, Will Work With Trump and...
Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White...
Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in...
'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH...
'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT...
You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to...
Horatius at the Bridge: One Lone BOP Officer Asks a Damning Question In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hotel Horror: Rampaging Rioters Attack Twin Cities Hilton Believing ICE Agents Are Sleepin...
Gun Gaslighting: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With...
Glazed and Misused: Tim Walz Deploys Yellow-Vested Minnesota National Guard for Degrading...
Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s...
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless

GEEZ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tries Picking a Fight With JD Vance Over Constitutional Rights and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

JD Vance posted about what is happening to ICE Agents in Minneapolis, about the stalking, doxxing, and harassment ... 

Advertisement

Post continues:

... the restaurant, and local police refused to respond to their pleas for help (as they've been directed by local authorities). Eventually, their fellow federal agents came to their aid.

This is just a taste of what's happening in Minneapolis because state and local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement. They have created the chaos so they can have moments like yesterday, where someone tragically dies and politicians get to grandstand about the evils of enforcing the border. 

The solution is staring everyone in the face. I hope authorities in Minneapolis stop this madness.

AOC doesn't seem to agree with Vance on the solution. Then again, we're not entirely convinced she knows what the heck he's talking about in the first place.

She's an emotional little thing, ain't she?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We knew that before she tried to pick a fight with Vance.

Cretin.

Now, THAT'S a word we don't hear anymore.

And it describes people like AOC and her supporters perfectly.

============================================================

Related:

Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own Snow-Blasted State

Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White Women Are Literally the WORST

Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in MN a MUST-READ

'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH Worse Than We Thought (Thread)

'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in MN a MUST-READ
Sam J.
Gosh, What CHANGED, Timmy?! Tampon Tim Walz CAVES, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan
Sam J.
'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)
Sam J.
Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White Women Are Literally the WORST
Sam J.
You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to MN Anti-ICE Signal Group
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement