AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and VA Teacher's Union) MORE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on October 17, 2025
After Jay Jones' violent, unhinged, crazy, psychotic comments about shooting a Republican in the head, and wishing his two and five year old kids (who he called little fascists) would suffer and die in their mom's arms, we thought for sure teachers' unions would be front and center pulling their endorsements and any money they had donated.

Unfortunately, the Virginia Education Association is a really disgusting branch of the National Education Association, and while they quietly deleted a post about endorsing Jones, they left it on their site and as far as we know they have not officially pulled it. Nor have they pulled the money they gave him.

What makes this even worse for the VEA is that the American Federation of Teachers have pulled their contribution to Jones.

Hey, don't take our word for it, we've got it right from the horse's mouth.

Via Corey DeAngelis:

There's more.

We hate to say it but yup, kudos to AFT. Now, we do also recognize this puts the VEA in a really bad place and makes the NEA look even worse ... so win-win.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

