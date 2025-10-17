AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and VA Teacher's Union) MORE

After Jay Jones' violent, unhinged, crazy, psychotic comments about shooting a Republican in the head, and wishing his two and five year old kids (who he called little fascists) would suffer and die in their mom's arms, we thought for sure teachers' unions would be front and center pulling their endorsements and any money they had donated.

Unfortunately, the Virginia Education Association is a really disgusting branch of the National Education Association, and while they quietly deleted a post about endorsing Jones, they left it on their site and as far as we know they have not officially pulled it. Nor have they pulled the money they gave him.

What makes this even worse for the VEA is that the American Federation of Teachers have pulled their contribution to Jones.

Hey, don't take our word for it, we've got it right from the horse's mouth.

Via Corey DeAngelis:

BREAKING: A former Executive Director of an AFT local union says that Randi Weingarten confirmed to him that AFT pulled its contribution to Jay "two bullets" Jones. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 17, 2025

There's more.

AFT President Randi Weingarten confirmed that AFT never endorsed Jay Jones and pulled its contribution.



Credit to AFT and Weingarten.



VEA should retract its endorsement and recover any contribution. If it has withdrawn its endorsement, it should announce it publicly. — Jake Altman (@TradeUnionJake) October 16, 2025

We hate to say it but yup, kudos to AFT. Now, we do also recognize this puts the VEA in a really bad place and makes the NEA look even worse ... so win-win.

