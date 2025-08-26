BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to After Signing Flag EO

It doesn't seem to matter what Trump does; the Left is ultimately going to respond and do so in a moronic and embarrassing way. Now, they could have stayed quiet and allowed people who were not thrilled with Trump's EO on the American flag to make some noise, but OH NO, they had to act like the predictable, unhinged hyenas they really are.

Happens every time.

Almost as if Trump knew his 'fan club' would out-stupid themselves once again.

Check this out:

NEW: In response to President Trump calling to ban the burning of the American flag, Seattle activists are calling for a massive flag burning event this Sunday at Cal Anderson Park, site of the deadly 2020 Autonomous Zone and most recently the "No Kings" rally pic.twitter.com/vKSSPiuJiK — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) August 26, 2025

Trump says jump, this dipwads ask, 'HOW HIGH?!' And what makes it even funnier is they are doing what they do every time, reacting to him in ways that only make them look worse when they believe it's making them look tougher and edgier.

It's painful BUT funny.

On one hand, it's dumb.



On the other hand, the communists are going to very publicly communist even harder. This plays directly into Trump's hands.



I don't agree with it but, Dems are idiots for taking the bait. Or, more simply, Dems are idiots. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 26, 2025

Read that again.

Or, more simply, Dems are idiots.

See what we mean? You have to wonder how hard Trump laughed at this one.

