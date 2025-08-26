CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help...
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He...
Federal Reserve Governor's Attorney Abbe Lowell Says a Lawsuit Is Coming After 'Illegal'...
Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism...
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Hitched, and EVERYBODY'S Got an Opinion
Zohran Mamdani's Lame 'Zcavenger' Hunt: Bust Your Butt for Crummy Selfie Prize
Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His...
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes...
Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans...
No One Is Above the Law! Judge Denies Hannah Dugan's Motion to Dismiss,...
What Are They So Afraid Of? Reddit Mods Delete Another Post for Praising...
Miss Universe's 'Miss Palestine': A Fitting Nod to a Make-Believe Land, Never Lived...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...

BAHAHA! They're SOOO Easy: Unhinged Lefties Do EXACTLY What Trump Wanted Them to After Signing Flag EO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:40 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

It doesn't seem to matter what Trump does; the Left is ultimately going to respond and do so in a moronic and embarrassing way. Now, they could have stayed quiet and allowed people who were not thrilled with Trump's EO on the American flag to make some noise, but OH NO, they had to act like the predictable, unhinged hyenas they really are.

Advertisement

Happens every time.

Almost as if Trump knew his 'fan club' would out-stupid themselves once again.

Check this out:

Trump says jump, this dipwads ask, 'HOW HIGH?!' And what makes it even funnier is they are doing what they do every time, reacting to him in ways that only make them look worse when they believe it's making them look tougher and edgier.

It's painful BUT funny.

Read that again. 

Or, more simply, Dems are idiots.

See what we mean? You have to wonder how hard Trump laughed at this one.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at Trump in X Temper Tantrum

Scott Jennings' Reaction to Ranty Dem INSISTING the GOP's Approval Ratings Have 'Cratered' Is PRICELESS

Karma’s a B-Word (So Is She)! Main Reason the DNC Is BROKE Is Just TOO Hilariously Perfect for Words

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Amy Curtis
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help Get Them Puberty Blockers
Amy Curtis
Jessica Tarlov Gives the Right an ULTIMATUM on Talking About Dems and Socialism and LOL-WOW, She's Dense
Sam J.
Trans Dem Tries to Tame Party's Trans Obsession, Gets Branded Nazi by His Own Side
justmindy
Nicholas Kristof’s Fantasy Flashback: Rewriting Oct. 7 Sympathy and History As Only He Can
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Amy Curtis
Advertisement