New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who Think They Can Harm Officers -Watch

After spending years watching an administration treat law enforcement like THEY were the bad guys, it's incredibly refreshing to see the Trump administration putting the safety of officers front and center. Democrats care more about criminals than they do victims, and certainly more than they do the cops, so this is great.

Especially seeing this from Jeanine Pirro, who is on FIRE.

Watch:

Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted.



This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony. pic.twitter.com/O0NVAFDZrU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 13, 2025

Who's laughing now, bro?

Oh, the fact he worked for Bondi was a fun little nugget.

Wonder if he still works for her? Heh.

As you all can imagine, conservatives are loving this on X:

There’s a new sheriff in town and she’s going to kick some criminal ass. https://t.co/9Ho3yiu61Y — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 14, 2025

Bingo.

I just love this. The world was spinning off its axis under three terms of Obama (that’s not a typo), and President Trump has set it straight at last. https://t.co/EDqAg0WFjj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 13, 2025

Same, James. Same.

Take notes, Republican legislators. Pirro knows how to exercise her power. And you know how to exercise yours. The time to act is NOW. https://t.co/kvjvYodVOT — Ben 🇺🇸 (@cleverly1187) August 14, 2025

This is how it's done.

Thank you @JudgeJeanine for having the backs of our brave heroes in law enforcement! https://t.co/fU12xr3yRe — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 13, 2025

Judge Jeanine, U. S. ATTORNEY IS THE BEST. https://t.co/xwyBVY6Efr — MillerL (@ATrumpSupporter) August 14, 2025

She ain't playin'. Not even a little bit.

