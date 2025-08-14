Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who Think They Can Harm Officers -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

After spending years watching an administration treat law enforcement like THEY were the bad guys, it's incredibly refreshing to see the Trump administration putting the safety of officers front and center. Democrats care more about criminals than they do victims, and certainly more than they do the cops, so this is great.

Especially seeing this from Jeanine Pirro, who is on FIRE.

Watch:

Who's laughing now, bro?

Oh, the fact he worked for Bondi was a fun little nugget. 

Wonder if he still works for her? Heh.

As you all can imagine, conservatives are loving this on X:

Bingo.

Same, James. Same.

This is how it's done.

She ain't playin'. Not even a little bit.

============================================================

============================================================

