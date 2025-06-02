THIS! -> Erick Erickson RIPS CNN for Amplifying Fake News In EPIC Rant About Growing Violence on the Left

If you spent any time on social media or reading the news yesterday morning, you saw multiple news outlets pushing a fake story about Israelis shooting innocent Palestinians seeking aid. Now, you could say they were reacting to early information and wanted to be the first to break the story, BUT even when it became obvious they were pushing lies (hello, we all saw the video), they continued to amplify the story.

Almost as if a certain narrative was more important than the truth.

Shocker, we know.

Erick Erickson went OFF as only he can:

A progressive techie gunned down an insurance company executive in New York. Many on the left cheered him on.



One progressive activist attempted to burn down the Governor’s Mansion in Pennsylvania with the Governor and his family inside.



Another just murdered two Israeli… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 2, 2025

Post continues:

... Embassy employees in Washington, D.C. A Muslim man in Michigan has been arrested for a plot to attack a military base on behalf of ISIS.A Defense Intelligence Agency employee has been arrested for attempting to sell secrets to another nation because the employee is upset Donald Trump won the election. Yesterday, in Boulder, CO, an Egyptian man attempted to set on fire a number of Jews. A Holocaust survivor is a victim. The man chanted about Palestine as he Molotov Cocktailed the Jews. The attack yesterday came after American media outlets amplified a story about Israelis killing Palestinians in Gaza that turned out not to be true.After the attack on Boulder, CO, CNN trotted out former FBI employee Andrew McCabe to lecture the FBI on the inappropriateness of calling the attack in Boulder “terrorism.” God knows if the same thing happened at a Pride event, CNN would be force-feeding us the Southern Poverty Law Center’s talking points against Christian organizations and lamenting the right of right-wing terror. We have a video of the man, who it turns out, overstayed a visa with the Biden Administration’s blessing, yelling about Palestine as he lobbed his firebombs at the Jews. CNN, you should note, also amplified the false story about the Israelis killing people in Gaza.

We've got a huge problem in our country, and the media is fueling it. Whether they're doing it for clicks and taps or because they want to push the Democratic narrative, they have sadly become a poison that is causing violence and actual damage to this country and our people.

Oddly enough, they are more unpopular than they've ever been, so you'd think they'd figure out if they want to survive they need to stop with this crap.

Then again, we're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box ...

