Promises Made, Promises KEPT! Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

And here we GO!

Remember when President Donald J. Trump ran on actually draining the swamp and the Left didn't believe him? Heck, even certain people on the Right didn't think he'd follow through. And then Trump won with a MASSIVE mandate based on promises like draining the swamp, securing the border, and you know, putting America first.

Welp, it sounds like he is keeping the promises he made to the American people.

Again.

He is slowly but surely draining that swamp and at this rate, it may never recover.

Thank God.

From our sister site, Townhall:

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to fire hundreds of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees as part of his effort to purge the executive branch of potential ideologues who might stymie his agenda.

Several sources told NBC News that the administration has created a “centralized plan” and compiled a list of high-level individuals in various departments who will be terminated this week.

The firings will come on top of hundreds of more general cuts that began across DHS on Friday night, which targeted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Those firings were the latest in a governmentwide effort to reduce the federal workforce.

HOO BOY.

Let's do this!

And next, the IRS.

Then the Dept of Ed.

If Trump really wants to get any work done he knows he has no other choice than to remove those who would sabotage the efforts of putting America first. And we're not even sorry for saying so.

