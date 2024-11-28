Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT With Mirrors Wins X

Neil deGrasse Tyson apparently likes to kiss mirrors.

No, really.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh. We did. Then we started to really think about a grown man kissing himself in the mirror and yeah, it stopped being funny and just turned sorta creepy. Like, who does that and then goes on social media to brag about doing it?

Hrm.

There is no self in a mirror to kiss, only glass. pic.twitter.com/J3WAlkWjBX — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) November 24, 2024

LOOK at the number of times he's actually posted about kissing his mirror.

Elon Musk thought it was a lot as well:

Damn, I get the feeling his lip prints are on a lot of mirrors 😬 https://t.co/ptRf32z8zQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

Heh.

Yeah, it definitely seems like a coping mechanism for Tyson.

Am I the only one thinking this is weird? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 24, 2024

Nope, not even a little bit.

What the Hell, right?

Could have gone our whole lives without seeing that visual ... thanks bro.

Grifter + Narcissist = Neil deGrasse Tyson https://t.co/tyMhH1ramZ — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 24, 2024

Don't leave out the whole kissing mirrors thing as well, unless of course they're tossing the mirrors in with the narcissism.

Yeah, this is just weird.

That dude is creepy.



Also, his inability to understand actual physics is amazing. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) November 24, 2024

At least he's sort of a scientist, unlike Bill Nye the not science guy.

Neil deGrasse Tyson getting ready to kiss himself in the mirror 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y8LYxgJqzs — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) November 24, 2024

Ack, make it stop.

