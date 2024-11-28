SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for...
Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT With Mirrors Wins X

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on November 28, 2024
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP, File

Neil deGrasse Tyson apparently likes to kiss mirrors.

No, really.

Stop laughing. OK FINE, laugh. We did. Then we started to really think about a grown man kissing himself in the mirror and yeah, it stopped being funny and just turned sorta creepy. Like, who does that and then goes on social media to brag about doing it?

Hrm.

LOOK at the number of times he's actually posted about kissing his mirror.

Elon Musk thought it was a lot as well:

Heh.

Yeah, it definitely seems like a coping mechanism for Tyson. 

Nope, not even a little bit.

What the Hell, right?

Could have gone our whole lives without seeing that visual ... thanks bro.

Don't leave out the whole kissing mirrors thing as well, unless of course they're tossing the mirrors in with the narcissism. 

Yeah, this is just weird.

At least he's sort of a scientist, unlike Bill Nye the not science guy.

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Ack, make it stop.

===========================================================================

