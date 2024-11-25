You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts RANTING About ... Trump

Donald Trump WINS Again! Jack Smith Moves to Dismiss ANOTHER Case Against the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 25, 2024
Meme

Ana Navarro was ready to go off on yet another of her fear-mongering tirades about TRUMP THE DICTATOR earlier on The View but guess what? Whoopi Goldberg shut her down.

No.

Really.

REALLY!!!

We didn't believe it at first either but here it is:

The post continues:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “There's nothing to be done until you know what you're fighting. Pissing in the wind doesn't help—you just get a wet face.”

ANA NAVARRO: “What I'm saying is I have no false expectations that at 78, he's going to, all of a sudden, turn into another human being. I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic. I'm not going to change.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “You lose credibility in many different ways. If you don't know what you're talking about and you accuse him of something, then they're going to blow it back. That's why I say we need to wait and see.”

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Interesting what happens when the legacy media starts falling apart and leftist narcissists like Whoopi actually have to worry about their shows being taken off the air. Look how quickly she shut Ana down when she started ranting like a crazy woman about Trump.

Let. Them. FIGHT.

Totally.

Because it was.

At least Whoopi is.

We were thinking the SAME thing.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

