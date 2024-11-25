You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts RANTING About ... Trump

Ana Navarro was ready to go off on yet another of her fear-mongering tirades about TRUMP THE DICTATOR earlier on The View but guess what? Whoopi Goldberg shut her down.

No.

Really.

REALLY!!!

We didn't believe it at first either but here it is:

NEW: Whoopi Goldberg unexpectedly SHUTS DOWN co-host's attempt to fearmonger about Trump before he even takes office.



ANA NAVARRO: “I'm not going to wait and see. I mean, this guy has told us he's a retribution. He's going to be a dictator.”



WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “There's nothing to… pic.twitter.com/r5TiHaROZ6 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 25, 2024

The post continues:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “There's nothing to be done until you know what you're fighting. Pissing in the wind doesn't help—you just get a wet face.” ANA NAVARRO: “What I'm saying is I have no false expectations that at 78, he's going to, all of a sudden, turn into another human being. I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic. I'm not going to change.” WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “You lose credibility in many different ways. If you don't know what you're talking about and you accuse him of something, then they're going to blow it back. That's why I say we need to wait and see.”

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Interesting what happens when the legacy media starts falling apart and leftist narcissists like Whoopi actually have to worry about their shows being taken off the air. Look how quickly she shut Ana down when she started ranting like a crazy woman about Trump.

Let. Them. FIGHT.

Whoopi has seen the show's ratings. She's pulling a Scarborough. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 25, 2024

Totally.

Moments before this, Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that most people believe life was better on Trump.



Something about the threats of pulling the show off the air must be making a difference. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 25, 2024

Because it was.

They’re terrified of being cancelled. — Just Pray! (@March111992) November 25, 2024

At least Whoopi is.

Looks like corporate has had a little coming to Jesus talk. — War of the Word (@polemos_logou) November 25, 2024

We were thinking the SAME thing.

