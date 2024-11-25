Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to Do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong

We have no idea who Jason Cox really is and as you all know, we typically don't write about randos and nobodies unless what they've written is just that amazing, awful, stupid, hilarious, etcetera. What we can say is he's very out of touch with everyday Americans and the very real chores they do around their own homes. Seems Cox believes Americans are just hiring illegals left and right to do the crappy housework they don't want to do.

Advertisement

Almost as if they were indentured servants or something.

Ahem.

You can see why we chose to write about this one, yes?

Americans are about to learn how to

-maintain their own lawns

-clean their own house

-make home repairs themselves

-grow a home garden



Everyone nostalgic for the 1950s might not realize what that actually entails. https://t.co/enWhwz1koC — Jason Cox (@jasoncoxnc) November 24, 2024

And of course, brain-trust muted the comments so he wouldn't have to see people telling him how out of touch with reality he really is.

So we feel it is our solemn duty here at Twitchy to make sure he knows just how stupid this post really was. We're givers that way.

A lot of us do this already. https://t.co/KFJ5XJsdvY — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 25, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Do you not know how to do those things? Have you never done any of them? What’s wrong with your parents? Didn’t you go to school? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) November 25, 2024

So: you would prefer not to live without a servile caste of alien laborers.



This has been, always and everywhere, a popular attitude, for obvious reasons!



Thanks for acknowledging this so frankly. — Malcolm Pollack (@mtpollack) November 25, 2024

Sounds like a pro slavery argument. Doesn't surprise me — Michael Noble (@_Michael_Noble_) November 24, 2024

Sadly, a lot of people like to make the argument that we should keep on using illegals for cheap labor ... and they pat themselves on the back for thinking this way because only racists and xenophobes don't want people who entered our country illegally to stay here.

It's such a bizarre and quite frankly gross argument.

You would have fit in perfectly as a plantation owner in 1860 Georgia saying "who will pick the cotton?" pic.twitter.com/pdflFMWJaI — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) November 25, 2024

Scratch a liberal, find a racist. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) November 25, 2024

Every time.

Note, we fully expect Cox to insist he's not a Leftist because he made snide jokes about how he will post his more conservative posts on Bluesky and his more liberal posts on X - sounds like a Leftist to us though. Just sayin'.

===========================================================================

Related:

COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

Advertisement

What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)



===========================================================================