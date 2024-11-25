VIP
Media's STILL Trying to Help Biden & Harris Push Their 'How Much You're...
A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's...
COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the...
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY...
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for...
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the...
WTAF!! New York Times: Biden Officials Discussed Returning Nukes to Ukraine to 'Deter'...
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by...
VIP
A Modest Proposal for California and Other States That DON'T KNOW HOW TO...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Blue Lies Matter
It's NOT the Money: Lefty Insists We Could Solve Our Problems by 'Properly...
Presidential Journey: Trump Voters Know Who's Crying Now in Hilarious Parody Music Video
Denver Mayor Vows to Go to the Mattresses for Illegal Immigrants As Venezuelan...

Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to Do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on November 25, 2024
Twitchy

We have no idea who Jason Cox really is and as you all know, we typically don't write about randos and nobodies unless what they've written is just that amazing, awful, stupid, hilarious, etcetera. What we can say is he's very out of touch with everyday Americans and the very real chores they do around their own homes. Seems Cox believes Americans are just hiring illegals left and right to do the crappy housework they don't want to do.

Advertisement

Almost as if they were indentured servants or something.

Ahem.

You can see why we chose to write about this one, yes?

And of course, brain-trust muted the comments so he wouldn't have to see people telling him how out of touch with reality he really is.

So we feel it is our solemn duty here at Twitchy to make sure he knows just how stupid this post really was. We're givers that way.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sadly, a lot of people like to make the argument that we should keep on using illegals for cheap labor ... and they pat themselves on the back for thinking this way because only racists and xenophobes don't want people who entered our country illegally to stay here.

It's such a bizarre and quite frankly gross argument.

Every time.

Note, we fully expect Cox to insist he's not a Leftist because he made snide jokes about how he will post his more conservative posts on Bluesky and his more liberal posts on X - sounds like a Leftist to us though. Just sayin'.

===========================================================================

Related:

COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

Advertisement

What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists OVER and OVER Again

Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: AMERICAN AMERICANS ILLEGALS SLAVERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again
Sam J.
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life
Sam J.
COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch
Sam J.
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women
Sam J.
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the FBI
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement