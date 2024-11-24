Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)

Adam Schiff is none too happy about Trump picking Pam Bondi for his Attorney General.

He especially doesn't like the idea of her 'prosecuting the prosecutors'.

Too bad millions and MILLIONS of voters disagreed with him ... and still do.

Watch this:

🚨NEW: Adam Schiff doesn’t believe that Trump AG pick Pam Bondi should be “prosecuting the prosecutors."



"Is she going to continue to say that the Justice Department should be prosecuting prosecutors who brought valid evidence before a grand jury?"



“A grand jury found probable… pic.twitter.com/X5SwWIsHhf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 24, 2024

The post continues:

“A grand jury found probable cause to believe Donald Trump committed crimes. That's not a basis to go after them. "The American people who gave a mandate to Trump disagree, Adam. The people responsible for the “Get Trump” op at the Biden DOJ must be held to account.

Sounds like Adam is nervous. Gosh, wonder why.

Considering he was definitely one of Trump's biggest 'prosecutors' with the Russia Russia Russia nonsense we imagine Bondi will definitely have at least a few questions for ol' Pencil Neck. Or is that Adam Full-Of Schitt?

We can't wait to see the new nicknames Trump comes up with for Adam. That being said, we are even more excited to see those who abused our most basic fundamentals to play politics held accountable. Load up on the popcorn, folks.

Prosecute the prosecutors who need to be, period.



We know who they are. No free pass just because your’re a “prosecutor.” — Tom Homan - Border Czar (Commentary account only) (@TomHoman_) November 24, 2024

No one is above the law, Adam.

The Russian collusion hoax should be high on Pam Bondi's list of things to investigate with Special Council Matt Gaetz as the lead. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 24, 2024

Yeah, this is gonna be fun.

She should prosecute Schiff first. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) November 24, 2024

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Adam Schiff should be worried about J-6 committee prosecution — I am Ken (@Ikennect) November 24, 2024

Russia. J6 Committee.

Adam has all sorts of 'stuff' to look forward to answering for and we are here FOR IT.

