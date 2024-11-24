So Many Liberal TEARS! WATCH Epic Compilation of Scott Jennings Owning CNN Panelists...
NYT: Automakers Want Trump to Keep Biden EV Mandates in Place

Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff's Reaction to Trump Picking Pam Bondi for Attorney General is PERFECT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on November 24, 2024

Adam Schiff is none too happy about Trump picking Pam Bondi for his Attorney General.

He especially doesn't like the idea of her 'prosecuting the prosecutors'.

Too bad millions and MILLIONS of voters disagreed with him ... and still do.

Watch this:

The post continues:

“A grand jury found probable cause to believe Donald Trump committed crimes. That's not a basis to go after them.

"The American people who gave a mandate to Trump disagree, Adam.

The people responsible for the “Get Trump” op at the Biden DOJ must be held to account.

Sounds like Adam is nervous. Gosh, wonder why.

Considering he was definitely one of Trump's biggest 'prosecutors' with the Russia Russia Russia nonsense we imagine Bondi will definitely have at least a few questions for ol' Pencil Neck. Or is that Adam Full-Of Schitt?

We can't wait to see the new nicknames Trump comes up with for Adam. That being said, we are even more excited to see those who abused our most basic fundamentals to play politics held accountable. Load up on the popcorn, folks.

No one is above the law, Adam.

Sen. Eric Schmitt Leaves NBC's Kristen Welker Speechless Listing Ways Biden WEAPONIZED the DOJ (Watch)
Sam J.
Yeah, this is gonna be fun.

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Russia. J6 Committee.

Adam has all sorts of 'stuff' to look forward to answering for and we are here FOR IT.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF RUSSIA TRUMP PAM BONDI

