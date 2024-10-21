THIS --> Nate Silver Lists 24 BRUTAL Reasons Kamala Could Be in for a World of HURT Come Election Day

It's easy for Lefties and Democrats to ignore sites like ours when we say Kamala Harris is headed for a defeat on November 5th because we are very clearly right-leaning. But when you see it form someone like Nate Silver who has been fairly objective and unbiased in his polling and opinions ... well, thinking the Left should pay attention to this one. Although we're pretty sure they'll just accuse Silver for joining the Trump Train or something for this.

Advertisement

Kudos to our sister site, Townhall for catching and sharing this one earlier:

Nate Silver Lists 24 Reasons Why Kamala Is Heading for Defeat

https://t.co/QOARaHXay5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2024

Silver brought up 'dozens' of reasons she could be in a world of hurt, which we enjoyed reading through.

Very much.

From Silver's substack:

But.

They.

Don't.

We know we've been saying this a lot lately but ... ya' love to see it.

===========================================================================

Related:

Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article About Trump at McDonald's

'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)

DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster

HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

===========================================================================