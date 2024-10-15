Kamala Will HATE These 10 Questions Kurt Schlichter Suggested to Bret Baier for...
'Registering MORE Voters Than Taylor Swift'! Scott Presler Shares YUGE Numbers for Trump in PENNSYLVANIA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When Trump wins in November the first thing he should do is send a giant thank you card and DOZENS of freshly baked cookies to Scott Presler, as should the RNC. Nobody has worked harder during this election to put Trump back in the Oval Office than Presler.

Not even Taylor Swift.

*snort*

GROUND SHAKING is right.

You feel that, Democrats?

That's Americans running to the polls to save this country from your divisive, hateful, poverty-driving, dangerous, America-Last agenda. We're all done with the whole hating our country and being ashamed about being Americans.

Suck it up.

Presler continued:

WE CAN DO THIS - WE CAN WIN PENNSYLVANIA.

Thanks to Scott, just sayin'.

We'll take Scott Presler over Taylor Swift every day and twice on Sundays.

Full speed ahead!

He just makes you want run through a brick wall and vote for Trump, ha!

GO SCOTT GO!

