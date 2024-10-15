'Registering MORE Voters Than Taylor Swift'! Scott Presler Shares YUGE Numbers for Trump in PENNSYLVANIA

When Trump wins in November the first thing he should do is send a giant thank you card and DOZENS of freshly baked cookies to Scott Presler, as should the RNC. Nobody has worked harder during this election to put Trump back in the Oval Office than Presler.

Not even Taylor Swift.

*snort*

HOLY COW!



EARTHQUAKE!



A week ago, democrats had an advantage of 325,485 voter registrations.



Today, that lead has been narrowed to 312,725.



-12,760‼️



🔵 gained 9,428 voters, while 🔴 gained 22,188 voters‼️



Republicans registered TWICE as many voters.



GROUND SHAKING‼️ — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2024

GROUND SHAKING is right.

You feel that, Democrats?

That's Americans running to the polls to save this country from your divisive, hateful, poverty-driving, dangerous, America-Last agenda. We're all done with the whole hating our country and being ashamed about being Americans.

Suck it up.

Presler continued:

I just.



I am speechless.



I don’t know what to say.



Republicans added 22,188 voters in the last week.



Democrats only added 9,428.



We are registering more voters than Taylor Swift.



We can do this — we can win Pennsylvania.



Pennsylvania, you have 7 days left to register. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2024

WE CAN DO THIS - WE CAN WIN PENNSYLVANIA.

Thanks to Scott, just sayin'.

We have one week left to crush it! ✊🏻🇺🇸 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 15, 2024

We can do this together! pic.twitter.com/jRYRuTh9V9 — Anthony Laurenza | $TRUMP 🇮🇹🍁 (@LaurenzaINFO) October 15, 2024

They have Taylor Swift.

We have Scott Presler.



We are unstoppable. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) October 15, 2024

We'll take Scott Presler over Taylor Swift every day and twice on Sundays.

Make PA Red Again! — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) October 15, 2024

Full speed ahead!

We can do this.



We can really do this.



In the last week, 515 Philadelphia democrats flipped from 🔵🔜🔴.



Cumulatively, 3,572 PA voters flipped from 🔵🔜🔴.



3x as many democrats switched to Republican.



Something is happening. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 15, 2024

He just makes you want run through a brick wall and vote for Trump, ha!

GO SCOTT GO!

