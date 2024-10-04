SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service (No, REALLY!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden/Harris administration has completely hosed the Secret Service playing DEI with their agencies.

Hey, don't take it form us, take it from the New York Times.

Seriously!

His post continues:

Hiring standards have "slumped" — though the Times won't say it, we know from other reports that DEI played a big role. 

The second-in-command of the men guarding the White House moonlighted as a real estate agent, and gave promotions to agents who became his clients.

“Nepotism, favoritism, corruption — that is part of our culture here."

The Secret Service is supposed to be the best of the best. Under the left, they've become a joke — just like the rest of the country.

Keep in mind, this is from the New York Times.

So what is going on? Between this and POLITICO admitting Walz has a problem with misspeaking (and even going so far as to say Harris's circle claimed even they didn't know there were so many lies) ... is the media turning on the Democrats? Are the rats deserting the sinking ship?

We're so confused.

We're living in crazy times with a federal government that is completely out of control and that has zero concern about serving the people. 

Scary stuff.

What Elon said.

