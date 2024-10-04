The New York Times Calls Out Biden/Harris Administration for Destroying the Secret Service (No, REALLY!)

The Biden/Harris administration has completely hosed the Secret Service playing DEI with their agencies.

Hey, don't take it form us, take it from the New York Times.

Advertisement

Seriously!

The New York Times has a devastating article on the condition of the Secret Service under the Biden/Harris administration.



Agents are leaving in droves, especially the most talented and capable ones. Hiring standards have "slumped" — though the Times won't say it, we know from… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 3, 2024

His post continues:

Hiring standards have "slumped" — though the Times won't say it, we know from other reports that DEI played a big role. The second-in-command of the men guarding the White House moonlighted as a real estate agent, and gave promotions to agents who became his clients. “Nepotism, favoritism, corruption — that is part of our culture here." The Secret Service is supposed to be the best of the best. Under the left, they've become a joke — just like the rest of the country.

Keep in mind, this is from the New York Times.

So what is going on? Between this and POLITICO admitting Walz has a problem with misspeaking (and even going so far as to say Harris's circle claimed even they didn't know there were so many lies) ... is the media turning on the Democrats? Are the rats deserting the sinking ship?

We're so confused.

Secret Service agents have worked many of our events at Turning Point through the years, and I know many of them, probably most, are as angry about this as I am. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 4, 2024

We're living in crazy times with a federal government that is completely out of control and that has zero concern about serving the people.

The whole government is like this now. — 2VNews (@2VNews) October 3, 2024

Scary stuff.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

What Elon said.

=======================================================================

Related:

UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done NOTHING as VP (Watch)

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought



No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)

REKT! Trump Bodies Liz Cheney RIGHT Before She Takes the Stage to Campaign for Kamala and OMG-LOL (Watch)

WHOO DAWGIE! City-Dwelling Lefty Goes on Block-A-Thon After Snotty Dig at Random Hillbillies BACKFIRES

=======================================================================