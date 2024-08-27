Hillary Clinton WRECKED for All But Salivating Over Idea of Kamala Making Abortion the Law of the Land

Hillary Clinton can't WAIT to make abortion the law of the land.

It's adorable how she calls it 'reproductive freedom' when that implies the literal opposite of what she's pushing. Reproductive freedom implies the freedom to reproduce and we all know that's the last thing she or Kamala Harris want.

It's like the evil being promoted by the eviler.

Eviler is a word, yes?

Check this harpy out:

When we elect @KamalaHarris as our next president alongside a Democratic Congress, we'll restore reproductive freedom across the country.



70 days to make it happen. https://t.co/bDxnheT85h — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 27, 2024

When we see stuff like this from Hillary it's hard to believe there would be anyone on the Right who would think it's smarter to vote for Kamala. Clearly that's the end goal for the Democratic Party, making abortion the law of the land with zero restrictions. At least when it's at the state level pro-life people can fight and work to change it. At the federal level? An EO?

Not so much.

In case it wasn’t clear, the Democrats have the pro-abort vote locked up.



You’re not going to get those voters, but you can lose pro-life voters by going soft. https://t.co/oZdTE7024g — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 27, 2024

It's hilarious that she will not allow comments! What is with these people? What drugs are they taking? https://t.co/QsNPwu2YmK — Usually Unusual (@UsuallyUnusualx) August 27, 2024

Pretty sure no one really wants to know that.

It is as if the Biden/Harris administration has not been running the country the past few years. https://t.co/haZIEghl9o — James Wilkinson (@NitroMH) August 27, 2024

They so badly want to pretend Kamala isn't basically the incumbent.

So we will keep reminding them over and over and over again.

