Hillary Clinton WRECKED for All But Salivating Over Idea of Kamala Making Abortion the Law of the Land

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton can't WAIT to make abortion the law of the land.

It's adorable how she calls it 'reproductive freedom' when that implies the literal opposite of what she's pushing. Reproductive freedom implies the freedom to reproduce and we all know that's the last thing she or Kamala Harris want.

It's like the evil being promoted by the eviler.

Eviler is a word, yes? 

Check this harpy out:

When we see stuff like this from Hillary it's hard to believe there would be anyone on the Right who would think it's smarter to vote for Kamala. Clearly that's the end goal for the Democratic Party, making abortion the law of the land with zero restrictions. At least when it's at the state level pro-life people can fight and work to change it. At the federal level? An EO?

Not so much.

Pretty sure no one really wants to know that.

They so badly want to pretend Kamala isn't basically the incumbent.

So we will keep reminding them over and over and over again.

