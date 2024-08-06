BRUTAL Laundry-List of Just How HORRIBLE Tim Walz Really Is PROVES He's Kamala's...
THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Again, the Trump campaign really should send Kamala Harris (or whoever made this pick) a thank you card because Tim Walz is a walking, talking bumper sticker of horrible policies, ideas, and behavior. From driving drunk going 96 in a 55 to pushing the riots during the so-called 'Summer of Love' in 2020, this guy is a huge detriment to an already crappy campaign.

And the MAGA War Room is already taking advantage of it.

Check this ad out ... 

Ouch.

We've gotta hit them twice as hard as they hit us.

And twice as often.

ESPECIALLY ON POLICY.

Scary stuff.

And that's exactly why Kamala picked him.

Or you know, whoever actually picked him.

