THIS --> Trump Team Goes THERE With First Tim Walz Ad and HOO BOY It Will DEFINITELY Leave a Mark (Watch)

Again, the Trump campaign really should send Kamala Harris (or whoever made this pick) a thank you card because Tim Walz is a walking, talking bumper sticker of horrible policies, ideas, and behavior. From driving drunk going 96 in a 55 to pushing the riots during the so-called 'Summer of Love' in 2020, this guy is a huge detriment to an already crappy campaign.

And the MAGA War Room is already taking advantage of it.

Check this ad out ...

Tim Walz is a weird radical liberal.



What could be weirder than signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms?



Or weirder than signing legislation allowing minors to receive sex change operations? pic.twitter.com/2kqTQ9CzfT — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 6, 2024

Ouch.

Love that the Trump camp is attacking in this way and with this tone on this issue. Gender ideology is weird, bizarre, and disgusting. That’s exactly the right way to talk about it. https://t.co/JNTQC4pwYR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 6, 2024

We've gotta hit them twice as hard as they hit us.

And twice as often.

ESPECIALLY ON POLICY.

Tim Walz is weird — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 6, 2024

When did Tim Walz transition? — FuryanEnergy (@ranbarn54) August 6, 2024

100% rating from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and the AFL-CIO. — Ian Hansen 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHansensX) August 6, 2024

Scary stuff.

Dangerous radical Communist. — James Katchen - Release Steve Bannon (@JamesKatchen) August 6, 2024

And that's exactly why Kamala picked him.

Or you know, whoever actually picked him.

