JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social...
So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for...
I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I...
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black'...
NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes...
You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How...
They're the Stepford Party: Democrats Being Programmed to Say 'Weird' On Cue Is...
Speaker Mike Johnson BLASTED for Choices for Trump Assassination Task Force
WATCH: Mary Katherine Ham Perfectly Parodies the 'White Women For Kamala' Meeting
Video: Cops Had the Building Used by Would-Be Trump Assassin SURROUNDED
Here Are Some More White Women for Kamala
Harris Campaign Gives White Dudes 'SPACE' to Be Honest About Their Role in...
Here’s MORE Evidence of ELECTION INTERFERENCE from Google

YIKES! George Takei Reminded Why He's the LAST Person Who Should Call JD Vance 'Weird' (Pics, Sorry!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on July 30, 2024
Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File

Whoever started this bizarre new talking point on the Left about how weird Trump and JD Vance are has to be one of the least self-aware people on the freakin' planet. Hate to break it to them, but Democrats and the Left have the market on weird cornered. Then again, we suppose a family man who loves his children, works hard, served her country, and came from nothing like Vance is 'weird' to the Left.

Advertisement

Which again, is only a reflection on THEM.

Case in point, George Takei has ZERO business calling anyone else WEIRD.

Dude. 

Bro. 

Do you know you're George Takei and if so, have you met you?

OUR EYES. YOUR EYES! DEAR LORD.

Apologies to your optic nerve.

But seriously, no one on the Left has any business calling anyone else WEIRD, least of all George Takei.

Right? It's just so odd, desperate, and sad.

See what we mean?

Then again, maybe we should embrace weird just like we embraced being deplorables. That doesn't mean Democrats will stop being weirdos. 

Recommended

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, that could work.

=======================================================================

Related:

I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)

NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways from EMBARRASSING White Dudes for Kamala Call (Watch)

Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group, Absolutely USELESS (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: GEORGE TAKEI TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is
Sam J.
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account
Amy Curtis
So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for Supportive Posts
Sam J.
NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes for Kamala Call (Watch)
Sam J.
Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)
Sam J.
You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How She Treats Her Interns
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is Sam J.
Advertisement