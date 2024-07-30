YIKES! George Takei Reminded Why He's the LAST Person Who Should Call JD Vance 'Weird' (Pics, Sorry!)

Whoever started this bizarre new talking point on the Left about how weird Trump and JD Vance are has to be one of the least self-aware people on the freakin' planet. Hate to break it to them, but Democrats and the Left have the market on weird cornered. Then again, we suppose a family man who loves his children, works hard, served her country, and came from nothing like Vance is 'weird' to the Left.

Advertisement

Which again, is only a reflection on THEM.

Case in point, George Takei has ZERO business calling anyone else WEIRD.

Trump and Vance are just too weird for America . And I attend Trek conventions. #TrumpIsWeird — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 28, 2024

Dude.

Bro.

Do you know you're George Takei and if so, have you met you?

“Trump and Vance are weird” pic.twitter.com/zz92xXXKwJ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 30, 2024

OUR EYES. YOUR EYES! DEAR LORD.

Apologies to your optic nerve.

But seriously, no one on the Left has any business calling anyone else WEIRD, least of all George Takei.

Trying to make “weird” the thing for Trump and Vance is an all time L by the marketing team — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) July 28, 2024

Right? It's just so odd, desperate, and sad.

republicans are so weird ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8R0PlZvJiB — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) July 28, 2024

JD Vance is so weird. pic.twitter.com/boyKKgAR4X — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 28, 2024

See what we mean?

Then again, maybe we should embrace weird just like we embraced being deplorables. That doesn't mean Democrats will stop being weirdos.

Yeah, that could work.

=======================================================================

Related:

I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)

NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways from EMBARRASSING White Dudes for Kamala Call (Watch)

Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group, Absolutely USELESS (Watch)

=======================================================================