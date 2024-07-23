What Biden Said to Trump After Assassination Attempt Is VERY Telling and ... a Little Creepy (Listen)

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on July 23, 2024
Twitter

Let's not pretend Biden doesn't say a whole lot of stupid and honestly inappropriate things but what he said to Trump right after he was almost killed by a gunman in Pennsylvania on July 13 is just ... odd.

Off-putting?

Strange?

Trump said it was a nice conversation but we're not sold on that.

Watch/Listen:

Huh.

From our sister site, Townhall:

Former President Donald Trump spoke to President Joe Biden after last weekend’s failed assassination attempt in what the 45th president characterized as a “nice conversation.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters, Trump recalled Biden telling him “You’re lucky you turned to the right," referring to how the GOP presidential nominee was looking at an immigration chart on display when shots rang out. 

Trump also told Watters in the taped interview that Secret Service wanted him to be carried away in a stretcher but the Republican presidential nominee refused, leading to somewhat of an argument.

Refusing to be carried away in a stretcher ... that's our guy.

It is a little bizarre, right?

At this point this editor won't be surprised if a huge battalion of aliens flies out of the sky and declares themselves the rulers of planet Earth ... 

... it's been a crazy 11 days.

=======================================================================

