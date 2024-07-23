COWARD! Both Lefties and Righties PISSED at KJP for Dodging Press on Biden BUT Going on The View (Watch)

Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is it our imagination or does it feel like Karine Jean-Pierre is avoiding holding a press briefing today? You'd think she'd realize the American people are desperate to know what is happening with Joe Biden but instead she went on ... The View.

Where she knows nobody will question or push her about the Biden situation.

Heck, look at how Whoopi Goldberg introduced her:

Blah blah blah.

Watch these clips, if you can stand to.

Sure she is.

Very much still the president.

RIIIIIGHT, tell us another one.

We'll believe it when we see it, Karine.

=======================================================================

