COWARD! Both Lefties and Righties PISSED at KJP for Dodging Press on Biden BUT Going on The View (Watch)

Is it our imagination or does it feel like Karine Jean-Pierre is avoiding holding a press briefing today? You'd think she'd realize the American people are desperate to know what is happening with Joe Biden but instead she went on ... The View.

Where she knows nobody will question or push her about the Biden situation.

Heck, look at how Whoopi Goldberg introduced her:

Karine Jean-Pierre couldn't be bothered to hold a press briefing today, but she had time to go on 'The View.' pic.twitter.com/IjIdmYYIpH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2024

Blah blah blah.

Watch these clips, if you can stand to.

"I'm Getting Emotional': Karine Jean-Pierre Addresses Biden Stepping Down On 'The View' pic.twitter.com/wawhDl8bDA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2024

Sure she is.

KJP on 'The View': "We're not done yet…[Biden’s] very much still the president. He still has the job, and we have a lot more to get done..." pic.twitter.com/IjrgwGXQxI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2024

Very much still the president.

RIIIIIGHT, tell us another one.

On The View, Karine Jean-Pierre says suggestions Biden can't finish out his term are "ridiculous" and says Biden "will speak to this in about 24 hours or so..." pic.twitter.com/9Mp69KuwRg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 23, 2024

We'll believe it when we see it, Karine.

The Democrats are in Disarray. — Jay Pennview (@jaypennview) July 23, 2024

Go back to the podium and answer the hard questions KJP! — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) July 23, 2024

But that's too haaaaard.

