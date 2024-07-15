So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY...
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for...
DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security'...
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally...
Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down...
'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassin...
'Amazing Admission': Here's the Reported Reason 'Morning Joe' Is Nowhere to Be Found...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST...
'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP...
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS...
Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Politic...

BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Unconstitutional

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump saying that his appointment by Biden's DOJ was unconstitutional.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Advertisement

Gosh, you mean the federal government targeting the leading presidential candidate of the opposing party is a bad thing and even unconstitutional? WE'RE SHOCKED, shocked! 

Democrats are going to flip TF out.

But the rest of us ... not so much. Most of us have known these cases were politically motivated all along, and an attempt by Biden's DOJ to somehow remove Trump from the race because deep down they knew they couldn't beat him.

And fine, if that sounds like we're wearing some tinfoil this morning so be it. After this past weekend and what we've seen we're happy to wear that tinfoil. 

Proud even.

And it's a beautiful thing.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Missed again.

Too soon?

And what a horrible week for Democrats.

Ya' love to see it.

======================================================================

Related:

It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting

Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His 'Bull’s-Eye' Comment

Mollie Hemingway and PLETHORA of Conservatives WRECK Jeff Bezos for Claiming He's Thankful Trump Is Safe

Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: DOCUMENTS TRUMP CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting
Sam J.
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF
Sam J.
'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Laura W.
DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security' for Weeks
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement