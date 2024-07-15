BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Unconstitutional

Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump saying that his appointment by Biden's DOJ was unconstitutional.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

🚨BREAKING: Judge Aileen Cannon has DISMISSED the Trump/classified documents case saying that Jack Smith’s appointment by Biden’s DOJ was unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/hINiZW84DG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2024

Gosh, you mean the federal government targeting the leading presidential candidate of the opposing party is a bad thing and even unconstitutional? WE'RE SHOCKED, shocked!

Democrats are going to flip TF out.

But the rest of us ... not so much. Most of us have known these cases were politically motivated all along, and an attempt by Biden's DOJ to somehow remove Trump from the race because deep down they knew they couldn't beat him.

And fine, if that sounds like we're wearing some tinfoil this morning so be it. After this past weekend and what we've seen we're happy to wear that tinfoil.

Proud even.

The Biden dictatorship is crumbling pic.twitter.com/6Ysyds7xur — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) July 15, 2024

And it's a beautiful thing.

These documents have been classified all along. All these cases against President Trump are baseless. Biden also had classified documents when he was VP and doesn’t have any cases against him. Crooked justice system — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 15, 2024

MISSED AGAIN MAGA MONDAY!! WINNING! — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) July 15, 2024

Missed again.

Too soon?

Wow. Just wow. What a week for Trump. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 15, 2024

And what a horrible week for Democrats.

Ya' love to see it.

