HACKERY! Charles C.W. Cooke Takes Philip Bump APART for Refusing to Admit He Eff'd Up Hunter Laptop Story

It takes a lot of either stupid or ego for any journalist who claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation to somehow insist even now that they were right. Luckily for Philip Bump, has a whole lot of stupid AND ego as he made clear in column insisting he got it right.

Even thought we all know it was wrong.

This guy ...

With the authentication of the laptop as “real” in Delaware, most media has chosen to walk away with a slightly embarrassed shrug. Not the Post or Philip Bump who just ran a column to assure readers that they were right all along about the laptop story... https://t.co/YC8ymZ6lsf — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 13, 2024

Shameless.

They still can't admit they 100% got it wrong. They weren't even a little bit correct. They were as wrong as calling the Earth flat. pic.twitter.com/9PC1YnwaHa — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 13, 2024

They are married to the idea that Trump is BAD and no amount of lying or deliberately manipulating a story is enough if it will somehow hurt him and him out of the White House. That and most of them are annoying, self-centered, self-important, butt-nuggets who spend their days pretending they're more important than they are.

Like Philip.

Charles C.W. Cooke took him apart:

Almost unfathomable levels of hackery from @pbump. The man exhibits a constitutional inability to process information he dislikes. pic.twitter.com/1LHiAKuzpK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 13, 2024

... unfathomable levels of hackery.

Bingo.

The correct response to what happened here is to say, "the laptop was real, the press conspired to cover up the story, and that is bad." Instead, he attacks Sean Hannity for noticing, because he knows his readers will see the words "Fox" and stroke out. Good luck, William Lewis. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 13, 2024

He sure seems to think his readers like low hanging fruit.

Just sayin'.

"Oh yeah? Well, I STILL don't like you!" That's his only move. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 13, 2024

Yup.

Philip Bump...part of the reason why the WP revenue is down 70% and hemorrhaging readers. Absolute refusal to acknowledge what they got wrong. — Jack Daley (@JackitDaley) June 13, 2024

Ouch.

Tough crowd.

But deserved.

