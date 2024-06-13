Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

Nothing to see here, just the leader of the free world wandering off confused about what is happening around him. Nope, nothing.

How is this real life, you guys?

Biden was a mess when 81 million people 'voted' for him four years ago, and he's only gotten worse.

Advertisement

Just ... what the Hell? Where is he GOING?!

The amount of drugs they are going to have to pump into him for the debate is unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/Fzf8Yx7nxO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2024

Considering we now know a handful of the meds he's on, what else will they be pumping into him?

OMG.



And there are 220 days left in Biden’s presidency.pic.twitter.com/uhzFCah0L6 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 13, 2024

We still don't see how they allow the debate to take place on June 27.

Don't get us wrong, we're stocking up on popcorn just in case but man, there is no way.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

No. Idea.

he was just taking in the moment, he was reminded of the time beau died, this is all about a father’s love for his son. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) June 13, 2024

Who the hell knows at this point, the man is so addled he can't even find his own ass with a map right now, it's not even funny anymore. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) June 13, 2024

Absolute Embarrassment.



How is it that nobody who has direct contact with him is speaking out?



They witness it first hand and they all remain tight lipped saying nothing!



The only solution I can come up with is they don’t want Harris at the helm. So they keep him standing. — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) June 13, 2024

Kamala Harris is Biden's one and only insurance policy. Nobody wants that hyena to lead the country.

What is happening? lol — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 13, 2024

He doesn’t know.



It’s elderly abuse what they’ve been doing with him.



I wouldn’t let that man drive me to the store. — Freed Omring🇺🇸🦅 (@LandOfTheTweets) June 13, 2024

We wouldn't let him walk us to the store.

When the man wants his pudding, get him his pudding. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 13, 2024

There ya go!

Thanks to the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for corralling Joe Biden. He just wandered off, probably he was distracted by some creatures. pic.twitter.com/Td2iX0e0Kr — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 13, 2024

Advertisement

Someone needs to put a bell on gramps.

======================================================================

Related:

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked



'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY

LOL! WATCH Fani Willis' Ex Nathan Wade's Reaction When Asked About Timing of Affair With Fani (Video)

What Trump Claimed Nancy Pelosi's 'Whacko' Daughter Said About Him AND Nancy Is Hilariously CLASSIC Trump

=======================================================================