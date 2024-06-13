DeSantis vs Reporter, Hageman vs Nadler, Fox News vs Stunned Democrat!
Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on June 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Nothing to see here, just the leader of the free world wandering off confused about what is happening around him. Nope, nothing.

How is this real life, you guys?

Biden was a mess when 81 million people 'voted' for him four years ago, and he's only gotten worse.

Just ... what the Hell? Where is he GOING?!

Considering we now know a handful of the meds he's on, what else will they be pumping into him?

We still don't see how they allow the debate to take place on June 27.

Don't get us wrong, we're stocking up on popcorn just in case but man, there is no way.

No. Idea.

Kamala Harris is Biden's one and only insurance policy. Nobody wants that hyena to lead the country.

We wouldn't let him walk us to the store.

There ya go!

Someone needs to put a bell on gramps.

Tags: BIDEN

