What Problems Are Happening in the Woke World This Week? Buckle Up.
Crackdown Begins as UT Austin Students and Faculty Disrupt Campus for Palestine Protest
Callous Joe Biden Ignores Hostage Video of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Byron York Explains Why Trump Didn't Immediately Respond to Hillary Clinton's Putin Compar...
Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses...
Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go...
Hamas Spokesman Agrees to Laughable 'Two State Solution' ... If Hamas Controls Both...
Drew Holden Takes Our Pals in the Media to TASK for Pathetic COVID...
AOC Lets the Mask SLIP in UNHINGED, Angry Rant at Republicans for DEFENDING...
Bidenomics, Baby! Economic Growth Slowed Significantly in First Quarter
Megyn Kelly Spots 'Perfect Embodiment of the Biden Presidency' in WH Transcript Sleight...
Sparks Fly on CNN After Guest Defends Radical Students Who Love Hamas
Chris Hayes' GLIB Attempt to Explain Deleting 'Glib Post' About Ntl. Guard Shooting...
Susan Sarandon Confronted for Claiming Oct 7th Atrocities/Rapes a Myth, Tries BOLTING But...

Google Wants to Control What You Read, What You Think, and Even How You Vote – HERE's How We Stop Them

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:01 PM on April 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Google doesn't want you to think for yourself, so it works hard to control what you read, see, and listen to by censoring, throttling, and even silencing certain outlets.

Advertisement

Like Twitchy. The nerve.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see Google and most of Big Tech does not care for us because we are what they call "problematic." We're "misinformation." We're "Russian assets" hanging out in a basement watching Dr. Zhivago and eating cookies (that's a dig at Ron Perlman, IYKYK). Heck, John Fugelsang has called us "conservative rage curators" which, if I'm being honest, is pretty damn cool but I digress.

Google doesn't care for any conservative, right-leaning, independent, or even libertarian news outlet — it seems to have a special dislike for those of us who insist on telling our readers the truth. In a media world where we rely on clicks and taps, Big Tech Goons can punish "wrong-think" by censoring us and hitting us where it counts.

Our wallets.

They'd like nothing more than to shut us up and even shut us down.

I know our readers are already aware of the targeting going on with Big Tech, but I wanted to give you all an idea of what that looks like because talking about censorship and seeing it in real life is very different.

In the last year alone, Google has demonetized nearly 50 Twitchy stories. And that's just this last year.

Here are some examples of stories Google has targeted; you'll notice it's all climate change and LGBTQIAXYZ.3765-Pie.

Recommended

Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Advertisement

So basically, any story that even comes close to damaging the left and their sacred cows can hurt us. By demonetizing us, they think that will keep us from writing about:

  • Transgenderism
  • Climate Change
  • "Election integrity"
  • COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical industry broadly
  • Illegal Immigrants and the Southern Border
They're wrong, of course, it won't stop us from writing about what we want, BUT I would be lying if I said this demonetization assault doesn't take its toll on Twitchy's fiscal health.

Fortunately, we have a solution. A weapon, if you will, against the Big Tech Goons. YOU. Our reader. You can help protect us from the censorship regime by becoming a Twitchy VIP member so it doesn’t matter how aggressively Google targets and suppresses our ad revenue.

If you appreciate our reporting, snark, laughs, and attitude problems (we have several) here at Twitchy, free of leftist slant or state censorship, please consider chipping in to support our heavily censored operation. Use the code CENSORSHIP to get 50% off your annual membership. That takes the price down to around $2/month for a standard membership and $4/month for VIP GOLD. 

Please, click here to sign up.

Tags: CENSORSHIP FREEDOM GOOGLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Callous Joe Biden Ignores Hostage Video of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin
justmindy
Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Byron York Explains Why Trump Didn't Immediately Respond to Hillary Clinton's Putin Comparison
Doug P.
AOC Lets the Mask SLIP in UNHINGED, Angry Rant at Republicans for DEFENDING Israel and Jewish Students
Sam J.
Crackdown Begins as UT Austin Students and Faculty Disrupt Campus for Palestine Protest
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL Sam J.
Advertisement