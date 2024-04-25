Google Wants to Control What You Read, What You Think, and Even How You Vote – HERE's How We Stop Them

Google doesn't want you to think for yourself, so it works hard to control what you read, see, and listen to by censoring, throttling, and even silencing certain outlets.

Advertisement

Like Twitchy. The nerve.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see Google and most of Big Tech does not care for us because we are what they call "problematic." We're "misinformation." We're "Russian assets" hanging out in a basement watching Dr. Zhivago and eating cookies (that's a dig at Ron Perlman, IYKYK). Heck, John Fugelsang has called us "conservative rage curators" which, if I'm being honest, is pretty damn cool but I digress.

Google doesn't care for any conservative, right-leaning, independent, or even libertarian news outlet — it seems to have a special dislike for those of us who insist on telling our readers the truth. In a media world where we rely on clicks and taps, Big Tech Goons can punish "wrong-think" by censoring us and hitting us where it counts.

Our wallets.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

They'd like nothing more than to shut us up and even shut us down.

I know our readers are already aware of the targeting going on with Big Tech, but I wanted to give you all an idea of what that looks like because talking about censorship and seeing it in real life is very different.

In the last year alone, Google has demonetized nearly 50 Twitchy stories. And that's just this last year.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Here are some examples of stories Google has targeted; you'll notice it's all climate change and LGBTQIAXYZ.3765-Pie.

So basically, any story that even comes close to damaging the left and their sacred cows can hurt us. By demonetizing us, they think that will keep us from writing about:

Transgenderism

Climate Change

"Election integrity"

COVID-19 and the pharmaceutical industry broadly

Illegal Immigrants and the Southern Border

They're wrong, of course, it won't stop us from writing about what we want, BUT I would be lying if I said this demonetization assault doesn't take its toll on Twitchy's fiscal health.

Fortunately, we have a solution. A weapon, if you will, against the Big Tech Goons. YOU. Our reader. You can help protect us from the censorship regime by becoming a Twitchy VIP member so it doesn’t matter how aggressively Google targets and suppresses our ad revenue.

If you appreciate our reporting, snark, laughs, and attitude problems (we have several) here at Twitchy, free of leftist slant or state censorship, please consider chipping in to support our heavily censored operation. Use the code CENSORSHIP to get 50% off your annual membership. That takes the price down to around $2/month for a standard membership and $4/month for VIP GOLD.

Please, click here to sign up.