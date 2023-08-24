GLAAD says Ron DeSantis 'is making it impossible for LGBTQ students' to focus on schooling

We'd thought that the Parental Rights in Education bill was meant to help students focus on their studies by banning teacher-led discussions on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity. GLAAD insists, though, that it's "impossible" for LGBTQ students and students of color to focus on their studies. Where they got that idea we don't know … is it because of what they're now calling the "Don't Say LGBTQ" law? And GLAAD seems to have just thrown "students of color" in there to sound woke.

Governor "Don't Say LGBTQ" DeSantis claims to care about education, but he is making it impossible for LGBTQ students and students of color in Florida to focus on their schooling when they can't even be respected for who they are. #GOPDebatehttps://t.co/I8EwRsP3Wj — GLAAD (@glaad) August 24, 2023

The link to GLAAD's website lays out the charges against DeSantis. He "requested and was granted a ban on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the 'Don’t Say Gay' law." He "rejected an African American AP history course in Florida high schools" — and decided to go with the state's black history curriculum. He also "signed a restrictive transgender youth sports ban into law, on the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month." On the first day of Pride Month! What a monster.

What do students of color have to do with this? — The Pudy Tat (@ThePudyTat) August 24, 2023

Do they go to school to learn or to “be who they are”? The first lesson for a successful life is prioritize. — T.M. WILLEMSE (@tmwillemse) August 24, 2023

When you have to lie about what DeSantis said to make him look bad, it makes him look good. — Jin Chilterns (@ChilternsJane) August 24, 2023

Just win after win.

I thought it was dont say gay? Oh, right, we debunked that, so you are changing it up slightly thinking we wouldnt notice. — Listless Vessel Draciele (@draco9384) August 24, 2023

I mean, this is a lie. — Ramsay Bolt On (@acslatz) August 24, 2023

GLAAD's self important "reports" are luckily rejected by every person in America. — Jace_Rescott_87 (@jacecomp) August 24, 2023

The transgender ideology is abusive.



It is trying to erase women, erase regular gays, invade girls' private spaces and sterilize kids.



Most sane people are sick and tired of the transgender ideology.



Kids cannot consent to puberty blockers and gender affirming treatments — Dr. Independent, PhD (@GroupToStopHate) August 24, 2023

Oh shut up. All kids should be respected. Period.

Kids do not go to school to have their identity respected. They go to learn. If kids are sitting around all day worrying about how they identify, then that is a serious mental health issue and we are in trouble. — Coco loves the Odyssey (@Cocolovesblueb1) August 24, 2023

That's the problem? LGBTQ students aren't respected for who they are, making it impossible for them to focus on their studies. What would it take to assure them that they are respected? What's the list of demands here, 'cause we're betting it's pretty long.

