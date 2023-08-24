AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent...
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the...
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it...
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers
For SOME reason Biden's not using title of 'significant piece of legislation' he...
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far...
Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WR...
Jen Psaki now claims she doesn't remember a thing Ron DeSantis said last...
The Top Five Craziest Moments From The GOP Debate
Adam Schiff reminds everyone he's the biggest 'Schitt-Head' of ALL vowing to STOP...
Nikki Haley Goes for Vivek Ramaswamy's Throat Over Foreign Policy
Poor, sad, weepy Adam Kinzinger flips OUT when people clapBACK at his attack...
Jenna Ellis shows off her new social media profile pic

GLAAD says Ron DeSantis 'is making it impossible for LGBTQ students' to focus on schooling

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

We'd thought that the Parental Rights in Education bill was meant to help students focus on their studies by banning teacher-led discussions on issues of sexual orientation and gender identity. GLAAD insists, though, that it's "impossible" for LGBTQ students and students of color to focus on their studies. Where they got that idea we don't know … is it because of what they're now calling the "Don't Say LGBTQ" law? And GLAAD seems to have just thrown "students of color" in there to sound woke.

The link to GLAAD's website lays out the charges against DeSantis. He "requested and was granted a ban on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the 'Don’t Say Gay' law." He "rejected an African American AP history course in Florida high schools" — and decided to go with the state's black history curriculum. He also "signed a restrictive transgender youth sports ban into law, on the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month." On the first day of Pride Month! What a monster.

Recommended

Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.

Just win after win.

That's the problem? LGBTQ students aren't respected for who they are, making it impossible for them to focus on their studies. What would it take to assure them that they are respected? What's the list of demands here, 'cause we're betting it's pretty long.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: EDUCATION GLAAD LGBTQ RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.
Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it is hilarious
justmindy
Justice Department sues SpaceX for discriminating against refugees and asylum seekers
Brett T.
MSNBC's GOP debate panel of ex Biden staffers names candidate who won the night and it's a SHOCKER
Doug P.
Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)
Sam J.
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent back
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women Doug P.