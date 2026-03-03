'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible

Listen, not one single solitary soul thinks Raphael Warnock has any clue what is happening in government. Heck, he calls himself a preacher and he doesn't even know what the Bible says. He advocates for abortion, after all. So, it's not so shocking he doesn't understand what the government ACTUALLY spends on defense and health care even though he is a Senator. Spoiler Alert: the American government spends much more on health care.

There’s always money for war.



But when it comes to your health care, we “can’t afford it.” — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) March 3, 2026

Absurd. Why do Democrats always pretend it’s 1955? In 2025, the federal government alone spent at least $1.7 trillion on healthcare (Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, VA, subsidies), and $895 billion on defense (which itself includes tens of billions on the Defense Health Program). https://t.co/cvMHIu46Dz — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 3, 2026

Now that it matters, but healthcare costs way more than defense. Here's the thing though ... the main job of the federal government is national defense. The federal government should be spending most of its money on defending our country.

1.7 trillion was spent on healthcare



This lie is the funniest possible https://t.co/wJJ4aTtoc0 — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) March 3, 2026

Not only are we spending a lot on healthcare - but we more more than a trillion in waste, fraud, and abuse tied to healthcare every year.



And Raphael Warnock fights harder to protect that fraud than he fights to actually improve healthcare outcomes for his constituents. https://t.co/ThgFRPQfm8 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 3, 2026

Bingo! If Warnock actually cared about money being spent correctly, he'd want all of this fraud brought to light so money could be spent appropriately for Americans who have earned it and need it.

You don’t have to support Operation Epic Fury, but you should at least know the facts! https://t.co/V98GDXiVZa pic.twitter.com/UQGXe7ctJy — James M. Patterson (@McGillPatterson) March 3, 2026

Maybe if it's put in picture form with different lots of colors 'Reverend' Warnock can understand it.

There’s always money for illegal immigrants…see what I did there? But we can’t afford to buy a home because they lower wages, take up resources & take jobs away from actual citizens who want them. https://t.co/RwjaOk241w — PrinterGoBrrr (@BrrrPrinter) March 3, 2026

There is always money for more Somali daycares, home health centers and more and more EBT. See, how that works.

Also, our Constitution. Specifically deems providing for the common defense as one of few stipulated roles of federal government. Not so for health care. https://t.co/YhTUvQXcbz — @therealtommya (@therealtommya1) March 3, 2026

Democrats aren't big fans of the Constitution. They don't really concern themselves with what it says.

Would you like to pay for my healthcare, Senator? https://t.co/4eISK8REEN — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) March 3, 2026

The best statistic to cite about the military spending debate:



Only 14% of federal spending is on national defense.https://t.co/jDqzZTpiZ2 — Kevin Briggs (@KevinBriggs1776) March 3, 2026

Because the mainstream media play along, their base eats it up, and folks in the middle aren’t paying enough attention to know better. — Bryce H. Elliott (@bhelliott94) March 3, 2026

Same as it ever was.

