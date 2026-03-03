'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible

ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Listen, not one single solitary soul thinks Raphael Warnock has any clue what is happening in government. Heck, he calls himself a preacher and he doesn't even know what the Bible says. He advocates for abortion, after all. So, it's not so shocking he doesn't understand what the government ACTUALLY spends on defense and health care even though he is a Senator. Spoiler Alert: the American government spends much more on health care. 

Now that it matters, but healthcare costs way more than defense. Here's the thing though ... the main job of the federal government is national defense. The federal government should be spending most of its money on defending our country. 

Bingo! If Warnock actually cared about money being spent correctly, he'd want all of this fraud brought to light so money could be spent appropriately for Americans who have earned it and need it. 

Maybe if it's put in picture form with different lots of colors 'Reverend' Warnock can understand it.

There is always money for more Somali daycares, home health centers and more and more EBT. See, how that works. 

Democrats aren't big fans of the Constitution. They don't really concern themselves with what it says.

Same as it ever was.

