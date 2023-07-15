Climate Defiance braves snipers to disrupt breast cancer fundraiser

As Twitchy showed you earlier this week, a truck driver in Germany took matters into his own hands when a bunch of climate alarmist imbeciles decided to block the road with their bodies. The clown who posted the video admitted that sure, blocking the roads is going to upset people, but the morons sitting on the asphalt really don't want to have to do it either, but it's a climate emergency and they have no choice.

A little closer to home, there was an insurrection-like event as members of Climate Defiance swarmed the field at the Congressional Women's Softball Game. That's really not cool, seeing as a would-be assassin shot up the practice field for the Republican baseball team. That's OK, though … they braved the snipers to call attention to the climate crisis.

Community Notes was good enough to add that the softball game is a bipartisan charity fundraiser for women with breast cancer.

BREAKING: We just swarmed the field at the Congressional Women's Softball Game. As rooftop snipers aimed their guns at us and Members of Congress begged us to evacuate, we held our ground.



This is an emergency. We act like it. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pOctj6sJUC — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) July 13, 2023

Members of Congress begged them to leave? After January 6, these clowns had better have spent at least the night in jail.

Why are we paying Members of Congress $174,000 per year to play games? The planet is burning. Democracy is dying. Ocean temperatures are through the roofs. This is outrageous. (4/16) — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) July 13, 2023

Ocean temperatures are "through the roof." What happened to Al Gore's prediction that the ice caps were going to melt?

They posted a huge thread, but we'll leave it at that.

You assholes. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) July 15, 2023

These people really are the worst. How do they even function in life?

This ain't it. — Paige (@paigeinkansas) July 15, 2023

You are wearing clothes made with fossil fuels.

How did you get there without fossil fuel? — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) July 14, 2023

1. I'm calling bullshit on the snipers.

2. You have no clue how many products (including medical supplies) are made from petroleum.

3. You offer no realistic, workable solutions. — Stranger in a Strange World 🌎🤡 (@WJW440) July 14, 2023

This is an insurrection, and you should all be jailed. — Stuart (@Ringo6) July 14, 2023

How much carbon did those shirts produce to be made? — Kasey Freeman (@digitalspaz) July 15, 2023

More of this, please... I'm all for the left showing their hand. Do it all through the election cycle. Please. — David Phillips, LPC (@sub30seconds) July 15, 2023

Remember "mass formation psychosis"? This is it.

And just like that the climate crisis was solved. — Popsicle Willy (@PopsicleWilly) July 15, 2023

To be fair, despite the ratio, they do have a friend in the White House who said on the campaign trail that his goal was to eliminate fossil fuels. Even President Biden claims to have the same goal and started working at it on Day 1 with his executive orders.

