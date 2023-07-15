Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well......
Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White'
Magical curated cabaret shows show 'what non-binary looks like'
MSNBC host says audience doesn't include conspiracy theorists (look who's nodding in agree...
Antony Blinken tweet calls into question State Dept's historical literacy
Potential Democratic nominee RFK Jr. espouses WACKY theory COVID was designed to spare...
Dear Joe Biden: America has had enough of your lies -- jobs numbers...
'Climate czar' John Kerry squirms as Reps grill him about private jet use...
Apparently 'Sound of Freedom' has made ending child trafficking part of the 'culture...
Latest from WaPo's Jennifer Rubin answers the question 'does she have editors?'
Kamala Harris lets the truth slip about population control and damage control ensues...
Reporter tries to imply Luke Combs success with Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' is...
Slate is now pushing petty pot shots at Casey DeSantis as 'journalism'
'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights

Climate Defiance braves snipers to disrupt breast cancer fundraiser

Brett T.  |  2:53 PM on July 15, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy showed you earlier this week, a truck driver in Germany took matters into his own hands when a bunch of climate alarmist imbeciles decided to block the road with their bodies. The clown who posted the video admitted that sure, blocking the roads is going to upset people, but the morons sitting on the asphalt really don't want to have to do it either, but it's a climate emergency and they have no choice.

A little closer to home, there was an insurrection-like event as members of Climate Defiance swarmed the field at the Congressional Women's Softball Game. That's really not cool, seeing as a would-be assassin shot up the practice field for the Republican baseball team. That's OK, though … they braved the snipers to call attention to the climate crisis.

Community Notes was good enough to add that the softball game is a bipartisan charity fundraiser for women with breast cancer.

Members of Congress begged them to leave? After January 6, these clowns had better have spent at least the night in jail.

Recommended

Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White'
Brett T.

Ocean temperatures are "through the roof." What happened to Al Gore's prediction that the ice caps were going to melt?

They posted a huge thread, but we'll leave it at that.

These people really are the worst. How do they even function in life?

Remember "mass formation psychosis"? This is it.

To be fair, despite the ratio, they do have a friend in the White House who said on the campaign trail that his goal was to eliminate fossil fuels. Even President Biden claims to have the same goal and started working at it on Day 1 with his executive orders.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White'
Brett T.
MSNBC host says audience doesn't include conspiracy theorists (look who's nodding in agreement)
Doug P.
Antony Blinken tweet calls into question State Dept's historical literacy
Doug P.
Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well... Meat Head is Gonna Meat Head
RickRobinson
Potential Democratic nominee RFK Jr. espouses WACKY theory COVID was designed to spare Jews
justmindy
Magical curated cabaret shows show 'what non-binary looks like'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Disney casts 'sexually fluid' actor as male lead in live-action 'Snow White' Brett T.