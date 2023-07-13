Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either

Here's more of President Biden looking awkward on the world stage
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on July 13, 2023
Twitter

It's safe to say that young climate alarmists don't win anyone to their cause by gluing themselves to paintings or doorways or blocking traffic, but you know what? Those protesters don't like having to block traffic either, but they have to, because if climate disaster is to be diverted, we need to ban all fossil fuels today.

Here's some really satisfying video of a trucker physically moving some idiots out of the road. That alone would be worthy of a post, but check out this hot take — they're desperate and not any happier about it than you are. They just have no other choice.

So what is the driver supposed to do about these peaceful protesters to make them move? Sign onto the Paris Accords?

Imbeciles.

It's funny, we didn't see you out there, Leon. Do you think tweeting this is going to stop climate change?

Again, what is the point of blocking the road if not to antagonize and infuriate people who are just trying to get where they're going? You want a reaction, and in this case they got it.

***

