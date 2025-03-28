AG Hamilton Explains EPIC Crackdown on Visa Violators and Criminal Aliens In Detailed, Must-Read Thread

The Trump Administration has started fulfilling its campaign pledges by deporting students on visas who are allegedly violating the terms of their stay. Conservatives are thrilled that action is finally being taken, while liberals argue it’s a breach of Constitutional rights. Twitter is ablaze with heated debates from all sides. Twitchy fan-favorite, 'AGHamilton' stepped in to cut through the noise, laying out clear, no-nonsense facts to set the record straight:

Instead of arguing about specific cases where the facts are unclear, let's lay out some principles:



1) There is no right to be here for non-citizens. If you come here on a visa, break the rules, and betray the obligations you made when requesting a visa, including violence,… — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2025

Instead of arguing about specific cases where the facts are unclear, let's lay out some principles: 1) There is no right to be here for non-citizens. If you come here on a visa, break the rules, and betray the obligations you made when requesting a visa, including violence, property damage, mob behavior, and open support for terrorism, you should have your Visa revoked. If you attend a school on a student visa and clearly violate their rules in a way that would typically get you suspended or expelled, you should lose your student visa. This is both the morally and legally correct outcome. The previous administration's refusal to enforce rules, whether against those who come here legally or illegally, was a disaster that did substantial harm. 2) Those who have policy disagreements but remain peaceful and don't express support for terrorism should not have their visas revoked. Actual policy debates should be welcome in the United States. Even when we believe the debate is not being done in good faith. 3) Illegal criminal aliens who don't have a right to be here and commit crimes should face consequences and be a priority for deportation. 4) People are entitled to due process. We know the government is incompetent, so there must be real checks to ensure they are not making mistakes. That doesn't mean mistakes won't happen, but they can't become a constant issue with no ramifications. Poor or unequal enforcement undermines rules just as much as no enforcement.

With that said, let us all point to the problem right now with much of this discussion: There is no trust in institutions or the people reporting on them.



Everyone has their own sources, and few seem reliable.



Basically, don't trust the first 24 hours of a news cycle and wait to find out more.

As far as 4, there is a case that is going around based on a ProPublica article where a man who is a US citizen was detained for a few hours before they searched in his wallet to find his ID and discovered that he was a citizen.



I agree. We shouldn’t pretend like it’s not a big deal (I’m sure it was for that person), but people get wrongly detained all the time. The government is incompetent. That’s why there need to be checks. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2025

Absolutely! The more checks and balances, the better!

What does “express support for terrorism” mean in this context? Writing op-eds or peacefully attending protests are constitutionally protected activities regardless of what they viewpoint they support. There is no room for compromise here. — Senator John Connor (@JohnConnor_US) March 28, 2025

Any support for terror groups or terrorism is a violation of visa requirements. If they misled on their visa application, their visa is revocable.



The first amendment doesn’t mean you have a right to circumvent admissibility rules. pic.twitter.com/WkoOrwXGPW — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2025

Agree except for #2. Aliens don't have a right to get involved in policy. That's for citizens. Aliens cannot vote. They don't have political rights. They think they can get involved in policy b/c we were lax in enforcing the rules for so long. — Ryan Horath (@therealrthorat) March 28, 2025

Yes, that is overstepping their boundaries. They should not come to another country and try to tell Americans how to behave.

Or we could just stop giving away student visas in the first place — Kevin Daveron (@kevindaveron) March 28, 2025

Maybe that's the best path until we get things figured out.

You lose your Visa and have to leave the country when you have two traffic violations in Switzerland! I know a physician who had to leave her fellowship because of this. — Sisyphus (@PoliSisyphus) March 28, 2025

We have the right to have strict boundaries on who is allowed to remain in this country.