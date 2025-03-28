David French’s Constitution: Open Borders for Dems, Handcuffs for GOP ... How Convenient
VIP
MY BAD! After Watching THIS Video of Randi Weingarten I Called Her an...
What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will...
Join Us in Helping Trump Dismantle the Department of Education and Make American...
Hugh Hewitt & Brent Gardner on High-Stakes Tax Cuts Battle and Budget Negotiations
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About...
Wait, WHAT!? Here's MORE Reported Proof Kamala Harris and WH Staff KNEW Biden...
LET'S GOOO! Charlie Kirk Unseats Some of the BIGGEST In Conservative Media, Show...
Remember When Mark Zuckerberg Swore to End Biased Fact-Checking on Facebook? Looks Like...
VIP
Sit DOWN! Sen. Chris Murphy Trips Over HIS OWN PARTY While Clutching Pearls...
Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New...
'America First' Is BACK! Labor Dept. Responds to Latest DOGE Cuts With a...
President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act
Bulwark's Tim Miller Making a DIG at DOGE's Masculinity BACKFIRES Hilariously In a...

AG Hamilton Explains EPIC Crackdown on Visa Violators and Criminal Aliens In Detailed, Must-Read Thread

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Trump Administration has started fulfilling its campaign pledges by deporting students on visas who are allegedly violating the terms of their stay. Conservatives are thrilled that action is finally being taken, while liberals argue it’s a breach of Constitutional rights. Twitter is ablaze with heated debates from all sides. Twitchy fan-favorite, 'AGHamilton' stepped in to cut through the noise, laying out clear, no-nonsense facts to set the record straight:

Advertisement

Instead of arguing about specific cases where the facts are unclear, let's lay out some principles: 1) There is no right to be here for non-citizens. If you come here on a visa, break the rules, and betray the obligations you made when requesting a visa, including violence, property damage, mob behavior, and open support for terrorism, you should have your Visa revoked.   If you attend a school on a student visa and clearly violate their rules in a way that would typically get you suspended or expelled, you should lose your student visa. This is both the morally and legally correct outcome. The previous administration's refusal to enforce rules, whether against those who come here legally or illegally, was a disaster that did substantial harm.  2) Those who have policy disagreements but remain peaceful and don't express support for terrorism should not have their visas revoked.  Actual policy debates should be welcome in the United States. Even when we believe the debate is not being done in good faith.  3) Illegal criminal aliens who don't have a right to be here and commit crimes should face consequences and be a priority for deportation. 4) People are entitled to due process. We know the government is incompetent, so there must be real checks to ensure they are not making mistakes. That doesn't mean mistakes won't happen, but they can't become a constant issue with no ramifications.  Poor or unequal enforcement undermines rules just as much as no enforcement.

Recommended

RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Basically, don't trust the first 24 hours of a news cycle and wait to find out more. 

Absolutely! The more checks and balances, the better!

Advertisement

Yes, that is overstepping their boundaries. They should not come to another country and try to tell Americans how to behave.

Maybe that's the best path until we get things figured out.

We have the right to have strict boundaries on who is allowed to remain in this country.

Tags: BORDER PATROL ICE IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANTS BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch)
Sam J.
What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will INFURIATE Lefties (Watch)
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham OWNS Jonathan Chait In BRILLIANT Thread Tearing Him a New One for Media/COVID Piece
Sam J.
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority Heights (WATCH)
justmindy
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RUN AWAY! Leftist Harpy Can't Figure Out WHY She's Single After Griping About Conservative Ex-BF (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement