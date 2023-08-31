Public radio: 'Oregon kids return to school — and the festival of viruses...
Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video
Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
After this post attacking Trump re: big pharma, If Joe Biden's...
Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already
The Nation puzzled by heartland America's 'harsh sexual morality' and its love for...
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC'...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not...
KJP: Biden Has 'Done More to Secure the Border...Than Anybody Else'

The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory

Aaron Walker  |  11:31 PM on August 31, 2023

The other day we told you about how, in Canuckistan, they had issued a ‘2SLGBTQI+’ travel advisory for the United States because some states were acting to prohibit children from being sterilized. Of course there are several thing wrong with this. First, ‘2S’ stands for ‘two spirits’ which is apparently a real thing that members of the ‘party of science’ say with a straight face.  Second, they never seem to want to tell you what the plus means. Like, if you are saying you are dedicated to a group, shouldn’t you know what the parameters of the group is, to make sure that you are not including pedophiles and other groups you might not support? For instance, here’s what Princeton’s website says:

The acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and the + holds space for the expanding and new understanding of different parts of the very diverse gender and sexual identities.

So… pedophiles, right? Seriously, there is nothing on that website that says ‘but don’t worry, we are not including pedophiles.’

And really, the only limitations these days one think of are 1) laws saying you can’t sterilize a child or have men in women’s restrooms and 2) laws prohibiting perversions that the left at least pretends to oppose, like pedophilia or incest. So, is Canada upset about those limitations to the point that they are advising their citizens to avoid America? Or is this all a political stunt?

Rebel News wanted to find out about the logic of the travel advisory and in the process, discovered the Canuckistan version of Kamala Harris. Yes, really:

Seriously, we weren’t the only person who noticed.

Recommended

Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Aaron Walker

Hey, Justin Trudeau has a history of wearing blackface...

... so it tracks.

The cut off text says:

You idiots have made words meaningless, desecrated core institutions. And now you have politicized and degraded travel advisories so that they mean nothing. 

You are truly a curse on Canada. You fit perfectly with @JustinTrudeau, and will leave a similar legacy of having stained, if not destroyed, our country.

For the record, she has no affiliation with this website.

At the very least, they need to narrow down the possibilities when including a +.

Several people what we didn't include suggested that she looked like she was going to the restroom.

We tease Canadians, but we always judge a people separately from their ruling regime.

Heh.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CANADA KAMALA HARRIS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Aaron Walker
Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video
Brett T.
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
Brett T.
Public radio: 'Oregon kids return to school — and the festival of viruses begins'
Brett T.
Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes) Aaron Walker