The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory

The other day we told you about how, in Canuckistan, they had issued a ‘2SLGBTQI+’ travel advisory for the United States because some states were acting to prohibit children from being sterilized. Of course there are several thing wrong with this. First, ‘2S’ stands for ‘two spirits’ which is apparently a real thing that members of the ‘party of science’ say with a straight face. Second, they never seem to want to tell you what the plus means. Like, if you are saying you are dedicated to a group, shouldn’t you know what the parameters of the group is, to make sure that you are not including pedophiles and other groups you might not support? For instance, here’s what Princeton’s website says:

The acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and the + holds space for the expanding and new understanding of different parts of the very diverse gender and sexual identities.

So… pedophiles, right? Seriously, there is nothing on that website that says ‘but don’t worry, we are not including pedophiles.’

And really, the only limitations these days one think of are 1) laws saying you can’t sterilize a child or have men in women’s restrooms and 2) laws prohibiting perversions that the left at least pretends to oppose, like pedophilia or incest. So, is Canada upset about those limitations to the point that they are advising their citizens to avoid America? Or is this all a political stunt?

Rebel News wanted to find out about the logic of the travel advisory and in the process, discovered the Canuckistan version of Kamala Harris. Yes, really:

Foreign Policy fumbles: Chrystia Freeland asked why her govt issued travel advisory for LGBTQ+ Canadians in 🇺🇸 - fails to address the question.



This comes shortly after Mélanie Joly expressed concern about a rise of “far-right authoritarianism”

pic.twitter.com/Xz5jj4hOQ9 — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) August 29, 2023

Seriously, we weren’t the only person who noticed.

Chrystia is starting sound like Kamala Harris. Blah Blah Blah Blah (sorry Rowan 🙂) — @JoWalsh (@JoWalsh03748900) August 29, 2023

It would appear that this woman has attended the "Kamala Harris School for Word Salad". https://t.co/dfRKGYbCnO — VirtualHybrid - XY (@VirtualHybrid) August 29, 2023

Is this @KamalaHarris wearing "white-face"? https://t.co/iN4JZC7Wea — 🇨🇦🇷🇺 Citizen of the Republic of Chinada 1984 (@WestBrantKid) August 31, 2023

Hey, Justin Trudeau has a history of wearing blackface...

... so it tracks.

Yak, yak yak and nothing came out ! Another Kamala Harris — Cynthia Donnelly (@Cynthia90184067) August 30, 2023

Pause deep breath, a sigh, fixes hair, no eye contact, explaining the same thing 8 different ways without answering a question! Nope she fits right in with the biden administration — A$AP 🇺🇸💣 (@Chester7thSt) August 31, 2023

wtf did I just watch? — Fringe Gay Conservative 🇨🇦 (@tdothip) August 29, 2023

Word salad. — James M. (@jmclennan8) August 30, 2023

An example of a Harvard & Oxford graduate. — Susan Dee🇨🇦 (@225WinnipegAve) August 29, 2023

What in the name of sweet holy hell is this verbal diarrhea that you just spewed with the force of 1000 Taco Bell breakfasts @cafreeland?



This is worse than that Miss America pageant “I personally believe that US Americans …”



This makes Billy Madison look like Socrates.



You… https://t.co/OZELn8LE5t — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 30, 2023

The cut off text says:

You idiots have made words meaningless, desecrated core institutions. And now you have politicized and degraded travel advisories so that they mean nothing. You are truly a curse on Canada. You fit perfectly with @JustinTrudeau, and will leave a similar legacy of having stained, if not destroyed, our country.

All this verbal diarrhea to avoid saying;



"The vast majority of Americans have common sense, still believe in 2 genders, and don't buy into the woke agenda. If you travel to the U.S.A, expect 2 bathrooms, and we prepared to face consequences if you walk into the wrong one". https://t.co/Vv6DoekwRj — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker 🇨🇦 (@Martyupnorth_2) August 31, 2023

Twitchy McTwitch speaks again. Exercising the standard Liberal doublespeak of not answering questions. https://t.co/y0jOXjDvhu — White Wabbit Warrior 🐇⚔️ (@wabbitwarrior) August 30, 2023

For the record, she has no affiliation with this website.

I guess she thinks that if she prattles on long enough, people will forget what the question was.



But I won't forget that the Liberals campaigned on-

wait for it... transparency! https://t.co/teY2YRooAL — Freedom loving Jimmy (@JimmyCYQL) August 30, 2023

And remember folks, the "+" in this stands for "pedophilia"

💯🎯 — Cpt. Swilly 🍻 (@GoonshowBilly) August 30, 2023

At the very least, they need to narrow down the possibilities when including a +.

The gerbils in her head take a little while to spin up. When they start running she makes that face. — Bill M. (@pr0cs) August 30, 2023

Several people what we didn't include suggested that she looked like she was going to the restroom.

Just glad we have professional professionals looking into this. — AndyO (@bassman_andy) August 30, 2023

Under the Trudeau regime I am truly ashamed to tell people that I am Canadian. We are an international laughingstock of a dictatorship. https://t.co/g9Camq5EQY — James White (@Frozenjim) September 1, 2023

We tease Canadians, but we always judge a people separately from their ruling regime.

Is this a professional non-answer answer or a professional answer that does not answer what needs to be answered? https://t.co/CO7YLrf5mw — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) August 30, 2023

Heh.

***

