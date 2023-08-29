Report: Canada issues a 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory for the United States

We published a post earlier today about people trying to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis' "anti-woke" rhetoric for the shooting of three African Americans in Jacksonville by an admitted racist. President Biden has once again declared that white supremacy is the country's largest terrorist threat, and the NAACP meant business when it issued its travel warning. DeSantis deciding not to use the College Board's African American Studies class and instead, the state's own curriculum inspired this loser to open fire on innocent people.

We've already had one group declare an LGBTQ travel advisory for Florida. But we've never had an entire country issue one over "laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons." Yeah, don't do anything sexually explicit in front of kids and you'll be good.

(2S stands for two-spirit, a belief of Canada's indigenous people and thus getting top billing.)

BREAKING: Canada issues LGBTQ travel advisory for United States



"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws," advisory says. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2023

We should liberate Canada instead of Ukraine. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) August 29, 2023

On behalf of all of these States, we’re not sorry at all that children cannot be mutilated. — Jeff (@JeffMNC) August 29, 2023

Canada is a joke. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 29, 2023

Afghanistan, Iran are probably better destinations. No where near as dangerous as the US for gays and transgenders. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) August 29, 2023

If you are confused by your own gender, please use caution when traveling to the U.S. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) August 29, 2023

Trudeau suspects more evil foreign right-wingers hiding under your beds. Be advised. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) August 29, 2023

I wish the US was as cool as the news makes it sound like — Guns and Booze (@Punisheddrunk) August 29, 2023

Canada got cool for a couple of months there with the truckers' Freedom Convoy hitting Ottawa. That really brought out Justin Trudeau's fascist side.

