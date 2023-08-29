Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag...
Gold Star families from Afghanistan have some choice words for Joe Biden
National Archives says it has about 5,400 mails using Joe Biden's aliases
MSNBC: Jacksonville shooting shows Ron DeSantis is the poster boy for systemic racism
Two Ugandan men face death penalty under controversial new anti-gay laws
California legislator says outing policy has everything to do with a Christian nationalist...
Kevin Sorbo drops a HERCULEAN-sized truth bomb on Twitter/X
WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks 'our nation's champion' Joe Biden for lowering costs
Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed...
Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB
Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-f...
The Gadsden Flag Is Now 'Racist'
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT...

Report: Canada issues a 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory for the United States

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We published a post earlier today about people trying to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis' "anti-woke" rhetoric for the shooting of three African Americans in Jacksonville by an admitted racist. President Biden has once again declared that white supremacy is the country's largest terrorist threat, and the NAACP meant business when it issued its travel warning. DeSantis deciding not to use the College Board's African American Studies class and instead, the state's own curriculum inspired this loser to open fire on innocent people.

We've already had one group declare an LGBTQ travel advisory for Florida. But we've never had an entire country issue one over "laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons." Yeah, don't do anything sexually explicit in front of kids and you'll be good.

(2S stands for two-spirit, a belief of Canada's indigenous people and thus getting top billing.)

Recommended

Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag patch
FuzzyChimp

Canada got cool for a couple of months there with the truckers' Freedom Convoy hitting Ottawa. That really brought out Justin Trudeau's fascist side.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CANADA TRAVEL LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag patch
FuzzyChimp
Kid WINS! Here's the LATEST on Jaiden, the patriotic 12-year-old boy who showed his school who's BOSS
Sam J.
Gold Star families from Afghanistan have some choice words for Joe Biden
Brett T.
WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump
Brett T.
Kevin Sorbo drops a HERCULEAN-sized truth bomb on Twitter/X
RickRobinson
CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag patch FuzzyChimp