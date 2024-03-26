'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)

Over the past two days or so, I have spent hours and hours arguing with people who insist Obamacare is a good thing. Now, to be perfectly honest, I'm sure some of these lawn flamingos are part of a troll farm or group responding to anyone talking badly about Obama's legacy, but sadly, too many of them have been very real.

I haven't spent this much time arguing health care since long before even Trump was president. It was almost bittersweet debating people saying the same stupid things they said a decade ago. Almost. And just like way back then, these Obamacare zombies seemed surprised that I was informed about what I was talking about.

Guess the whole being informed thing never occurred to them.

What I've found over time is that Obamacare was the beginning of what many of us call "red pilling" for many Americans. In other words, Democrats who thought Obama had their back, who voted for this mess, figured out it was all a lie. Suppose getting lied to about your care, your doctor, your insurance plans, and then watching your bills go up and up when you were promised they'd go down would have that effect on anyone.

For example, it did on this gentleman. As the account sharing the video says, this may well be the best red-pilled video you will ever see.

Watch:

This is THE BEST RED PILLED video you will ever see.



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B07EYfF8oP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 25, 2024

So many Americans are going through situations just like this.

And Biden says he'll fight to make sure it stays this way.

What a sweetheart. Not.

Notice how REASONABLE AND CALM his tone and line of thinking is?

I wish we had more of this. — The Ornery Serf (@lanicolai) March 25, 2024

Reasonable and calm go a long way.

So does telling the truth.

And that's probably why the Biden administration and Big Tech don't want evil right-leaning editors like yours truly at Twitchy telling people the truth. The more truth that gets out, the more "former Democrat voters" we're going to see.

As we get closer and closer to the November election, let's work together to get the truth OUT there so we can create more and more "red-pilled voters" and send Biden to his "home" permanently. Please note I did not make an "old folks home" joke there ... oh wait, oops, I just did. My bad.

Let's get red-pilling!

