Liberals Rage at Democrat Who Skipped Mayorkas Impeachment Vote
Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Allow Trump's Election Interference Trial in Time to...
HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine...
If You Think Deadpool Is Funny and She-Hulk Isn't, You're a Sexist or...
National Geographic Names Drag Queen a 2024 Traveler of the Year
Newsweek: Justice Clarence Thomas Is an Enemy to Black People
Arizona School District Fires Instructor for Being on OnlyFans... But You'll NEVER Believe...
The Atlantic: Democrats Should Pick a Replacement for Biden ASAP
Politico: Biden Administration Won’t Punish Israel for Hostage Rescue
Writer Describes the 'Edgy Racial Vibes' He Saw at NYC Gathering of 'Dissident...
Report: Obama's CIA Had Foreign Allies Spying on 26 Members of the Trump...
Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing...
This Is Not Okay: Climate Activists Dump Red Powder on Constitution Display at...
Where Is the Pope? As Catholic Church in Nicaragua Faces Persecution, Vatican Calls...

We Need So Much MORE of This --> HERO Who Tackled Alleged Shooter in Kansas City Speaks Out (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on February 15, 2024
Collin Rugg

As Twitchy readers know, at least one person lost their life and more than 20 others were injured during a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday, February 14th. At this time, the police still haven't determined a motive.

Advertisement

From CNN:

Three people were detained and an unspecified number of guns recovered as officers converged, said Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. No charges had been announced by Wednesday night and no suspects had been named.

“We do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness or video, to contact police,” the chief said at a Wednesday news conference.

If you saw any footage from the shooting you likely saw one of the alleged shooters being tackled by a Chiefs fan.

And here he is.

Watch:

He didn't hesitate.

Love this.

Recommended

HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

We need more heroes and fewer villains - sadly, we're not seeing too many heroes these days.

Amen.

Sad but true.

Yup.

If this is what 'toxic masculinity' looks like, we'll take it all day every day and twice on Sundays.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS

BOOM: Catherine Herridge Just Goes OFF in Facebook Statement About Seeking the Truth After CBS Firing

Advertisement

*POPCORN* BLUE MAGA Trends As Lefties RAGE at Jon Stewart Accusing Him of 'Playing Both Sides' and LMAO

Just Went From Bad to WORSE: Tony Bobulinski Goes Scorched EARTH on Joe Biden in Impeachment Testimony

HA! Thomas Massie Goes Full SASSY on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Americans to Let the IRS Do Their Taxes

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HERO KANSAS CITY SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
If You Think Deadpool Is Funny and She-Hulk Isn't, You're a Sexist or … Something
Aaron Walker
Arizona School District Fires Instructor for Being on OnlyFans... But You'll NEVER Believe the Twist
Coucy
Newsweek: Justice Clarence Thomas Is an Enemy to Black People
Brett T.
Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'
Coucy
Yikes! New Detail About POTUS' Special Counsel Interview Makes Things Look Even Worse for Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement