We Need So Much MORE of This --> HERO Who Tackled Alleged Shooter in Kansas City Speaks Out (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, at least one person lost their life and more than 20 others were injured during a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday, February 14th. At this time, the police still haven't determined a motive.

Advertisement

From CNN:

Three people were detained and an unspecified number of guns recovered as officers converged, said Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. No charges had been announced by Wednesday night and no suspects had been named. “We do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness or video, to contact police,” the chief said at a Wednesday news conference.

If you saw any footage from the shooting you likely saw one of the alleged shooters being tackled by a Chiefs fan.

And here he is.

Watch:

NEW: The man who tackled a shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs parade speaks out, says he didn’t hesitate when he saw the shooter running by.



Hero!



“I didn't hesitate. It was just do it. So I went to go tackle him and another gentleman did the same thing and as I'm tackling him,… pic.twitter.com/oFepskxkYW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

He didn't hesitate.

Love this.

Man is a national hero— no other description.



Every American male should aspire to be as valiant as him 💯 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) February 15, 2024

We need more heroes and fewer villains - sadly, we're not seeing too many heroes these days.

Legend. That took next-level courage. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 15, 2024

America needs more men like this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

Amen.

Just imagine if this hero had done this in NYC.



He probably would’ve been arrested and charged with assault.



That’s why many people stand around and don’t help these days.



This guy is an exception.



Good for him.



Hero! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2024

Sad but true.

Season Tickets for life!! — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) February 15, 2024

Yup.

It's all toxic masculinity until they need a hero like this. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 15, 2024

If this is what 'toxic masculinity' looks like, we'll take it all day every day and twice on Sundays.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS

BOOM: Catherine Herridge Just Goes OFF in Facebook Statement About Seeking the Truth After CBS Firing

Advertisement

*POPCORN* BLUE MAGA Trends As Lefties RAGE at Jon Stewart Accusing Him of 'Playing Both Sides' and LMAO

Just Went From Bad to WORSE: Tony Bobulinski Goes Scorched EARTH on Joe Biden in Impeachment Testimony

HA! Thomas Massie Goes Full SASSY on Elizabeth Warren for Pushing Americans to Let the IRS Do Their Taxes

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.