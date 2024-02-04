Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously...
So-Called Pastor Pushing for MORE Racism During Black History Month Goes SO WRONG It's Almost Biblical

Sam J.
February 04, 2024
AngieArtist

Looks like 'pastor' Dr. Kevin Young wants congregations to focus on being more racist during Black History Month. Seems he doesn't really understand why we go to church in the first place and wants to make it political.

We read a lot of stupid stuff (it comes with the gig) but this is impressively stupid. 

And short-sighted.

Ok, white guy.

How about we just worship, love, and treat one another with respect regardless of color at church and in every aspect of our lives? Why not stop pushing division and instead push unity? Instead of vengeance, acceptance, and fellowship?

He should try it.

Same.

Crazy, right?

Sam J.
Or, tell us you get more out of division than unity without telling us you get more out of division than unity.

And nobody cares. We get it, the Left wants the Right to FREAK OUT that Jesus was not a white man but c'mon ... what year is it? Get a new talking point, ffs.

Just sayin'.

Amen.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

