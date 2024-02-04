So-Called Pastor Pushing for MORE Racism During Black History Month Goes SO WRONG It's Almost Biblical

Looks like 'pastor' Dr. Kevin Young wants congregations to focus on being more racist during Black History Month. Seems he doesn't really understand why we go to church in the first place and wants to make it political.

We read a lot of stupid stuff (it comes with the gig) but this is impressively stupid.

And short-sighted.

Black History Month is a perfect time for MAJORITY-WHITE CONGREGATIONS to be reminded that they follow a non-white Savior, hold a Bible that is filled with people of color, and that many of the church’s greatest theologians were from Africa. — Dr. Kevin M. Young (@kevinmyoung) February 3, 2024

Ok, white guy.

How about we just worship, love, and treat one another with respect regardless of color at church and in every aspect of our lives? Why not stop pushing division and instead push unity? Instead of vengeance, acceptance, and fellowship?

He should try it.

I'm old enough to remember when Christianity was about spreading God's word instead of white apologist, left-wing talking points. https://t.co/f1ojB8xBMM — G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 4, 2024

Same.

Crazy, right?

Only during black history month? I guess next month you’ll be using God to virtue signal about women, too. Everybody knows what Jesus probably looked like & where he was from. His color isn’t important, his message & sacrifice for us is what matters. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 4, 2024

Say you don't actually understand Christianity at all without saying you don't actually understand Christianity at all. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 4, 2024

Or, tell us you get more out of division than unity without telling us you get more out of division than unity.

Can you point out in the Bible where God directed His prophets or the apostles to ridicule the Romans based on the color of their skin? — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 4, 2024

And nobody cares. We get it, the Left wants the Right to FREAK OUT that Jesus was not a white man but c'mon ... what year is it? Get a new talking point, ffs.

The soul doesn't have a race. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 4, 2024

We don’t need to be reminded, it’s in our texts. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 4, 2024

Just sayin'.

Amen.

