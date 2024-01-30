DOZENS of US Gov Workers to Go on Hunger Strike for Gaza FOR A WHOLE DAY and the Jokes Write Themselves

SAY IT AIN'T SO.
Dozens of government workers plan to go on a one-day hunger strike for Gaza? A WHOLE DAY?! Are they insane?! Nobody, and we mean NOBODY can survive a whole day without eating food.
The HORROR!
The DEDICATION!
The STUPIDITY!
This is too damn funny, you guys.
Dozens of of US government workers plan to go on one-day hunger strike for Gaza https://t.co/ZfPGB4iWG5 pic.twitter.com/jbepk2Kfav— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 29, 2024
From The Daily Mail:
Dozens of US government workers will stage a one-day hunger strike to protest the Biden's administration support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.
Members of Feds United for Peace told The Guardian that employees from over two dozen government agencies - including the Departments of Defense and State - plan on a day of fasting on Thursday.
The officials participating will show up at work either dressed in black or wearing 'keffiyeh scarves or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity.'
They said they are protesting 'starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza,' where more than 26,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.
The activist federal employees say their goal is to force a conversation in their offices. They claim many federal employees support a ceasefire but are scared of speaking out for fear of retribution.
Retribution for starving themselves? Alrighty then.
So basically they’re fasting for a cholesterol blood check?— Tandy (@dantypo) January 30, 2024
Impressive.
Right? A WHOLE DAY.
Kinda like what most Jews do for Yom Kippur? Okay.https://t.co/T95Ak7ImCG— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 30, 2024
Recommended
But it's for GAZAAAAAAA.
A whole day??!?! Wow!!! They must be really committed! So stunning and brave!— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 30, 2024
😐
We are simply in awe.
I too have forgotten lunch at work— bedpost (@Cmin914725641) January 30, 2024
Same, girl. Same.
January 30, 2024
We can only hope these brave employees SURVIVE.
*snort*
======================================================================
Related:
Check Out Our January Top 10 VIP Stories Big Tech Goons and Lefty Lawn Flamingos Don't Want YOU to See
Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being Under Investigation VERY Telling
Community Notes Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Ilhan Omar and Her LAME 'Clapback' at the Right
Kurt Russell Is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member