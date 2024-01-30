E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth...
Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and...
Ilhan Omar Puts Somalia First Instead of America First
Check Out Our January Top 10 VIP Stories Big Tech Goons and Lefty...
Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being...
STRAIGHT Into Our VEINS: House Dem Under Investigation CONFIRMED As Squad Member Cori...
Community Notes Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Ilhan Omar and Her...
Snoop Dogg's Stunning Reversal on Donald Trump
Kurt Russell Is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's...
Dude, WAT?! Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Personal Blog Filled With 9/11 Conspiracies SO CRAZY...
E. Jean Carroll MIGHT Want to Hold Off Spending Her Winnings Based on...
E. Jean Carroll BRAGS to Rachel Maddow About HOW She's Going to Spend...
Uh...Did Biden Just Call Trump the ‘Sitting President’?
Elmo From 'Sesame Street' Checks in to See How Everyone Is Doing

DOZENS of US Gov Workers to Go on Hunger Strike for Gaza FOR A WHOLE DAY and the Jokes Write Themselves

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on January 30, 2024

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Dozens of government workers plan to go on a one-day hunger strike for Gaza? A WHOLE DAY?! Are they insane?! Nobody, and we mean NOBODY can survive a whole day without eating food.

Advertisement

The HORROR!

The DEDICATION!

The STUPIDITY!

This is too damn funny, you guys.

From The Daily Mail:

Dozens of US government workers will stage a one-day hunger strike to protest the Biden's administration support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.

Members of Feds United for Peace told The Guardian that employees from over two dozen government agencies - including the Departments of Defense and State - plan on a day of fasting on Thursday.

The officials participating will show up at work either dressed in black or wearing 'keffiyeh scarves or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity.'

They said they are protesting 'starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza,' where more than 26,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The activist federal employees say their goal is to force a conversation in their offices. They claim many federal employees support a ceasefire but are scared of speaking out for fear of retribution.  

Retribution for starving themselves? Alrighty then.

Right? A WHOLE DAY.

Recommended

Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST
Sam J.
Advertisement

But it's for GAZAAAAAAA.

We are simply in awe.

Same, girl. Same.

We can only hope these brave employees SURVIVE.

*snort*

======================================================================

Related:

Check Out Our January Top 10 VIP Stories Big Tech Goons and Lefty Lawn Flamingos Don't Want YOU to See

Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being Under Investigation VERY Telling

Community Notes Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Ilhan Omar and Her LAME 'Clapback' at the Right

Kurt Russell Is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST
Sam J.
Kurt Russell Is Straight-FIRE Taking Woke 'Writer' APART on Gun Control and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
Sam J.
Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being Under Investigation VERY Telling
Sam J.
Check Out Our January Top 10 VIP Stories Big Tech Goons and Lefty Lawn Flamingos Don't Want YOU to See
Sam J.
Community Notes Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Ilhan Omar and Her LAME 'Clapback' at the Right
Sam J.
E. Jean Carroll MIGHT Want to Hold Off Spending Her Winnings Based on BOMBSHELL From Trump's Defense Team
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and Here are Some of the BEST Sam J.
Advertisement