DOZENS of US Gov Workers to Go on Hunger Strike for Gaza FOR A WHOLE DAY and the Jokes Write Themselves

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Dozens of government workers plan to go on a one-day hunger strike for Gaza? A WHOLE DAY?! Are they insane?! Nobody, and we mean NOBODY can survive a whole day without eating food.

The HORROR!

The DEDICATION!

The STUPIDITY!

This is too damn funny, you guys.

From The Daily Mail:

Dozens of US government workers will stage a one-day hunger strike to protest the Biden's administration support for Israel amid the war with Hamas.

Members of Feds United for Peace told The Guardian that employees from over two dozen government agencies - including the Departments of Defense and State - plan on a day of fasting on Thursday.

The officials participating will show up at work either dressed in black or wearing 'keffiyeh scarves or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity.'

They said they are protesting 'starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza,' where more than 26,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The activist federal employees say their goal is to force a conversation in their offices. They claim many federal employees support a ceasefire but are scared of speaking out for fear of retribution.