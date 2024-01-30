Check Out Our January Top 10 VIP Stories Big Tech Goons and Lefty Lawn Flamingos Don't Want YOU to See

First and foremost, a big, giant, huge (sorry, YUGE) thank you to our current amazing, fantastic, breathtaking, lovely, brilliant VIP Members. You guys and your support continue to make us a force to be reckoned with, even in a world where Big Tech and dictators like Biden would like to see us silenced and even shut down.

January was a great month for Twitchy VIP with several new subscribers (we love you, all of you!) and some stories we would not have been able to write about without being demonetized. Sheesh, a little story about some crazy woman going to medical school insisting she won't stay in Wisconsin unless she can perform abortions up to and including birth wouldn't have gotten very far with the "fact-checkers" in Big Tech.

Even if it was very real and very true.

God forbid we show the masses evidence that pro-aborts DO want abortion up to and including birth. But with your support, we were able to do just that, plus write hundreds of other stories they would have been more than happy to demonetize and punish us for publishing.

Gotta love those social justice warriors or whatever they're calling themselves these days.

With no further ado (we know, too late), here are the Top 10 VIP stories from January:

1. Democrat I've Never Heard of Tries Convincing Twitter He Schooled a Conservative on Illegals and YEAH No

2. Can't Even Make This UP --> Med Student Threatens to Leave WI If She Can't Abort Full-Term Babies (Watch)

3. Don Lemon Streaming New Show on X PROVES Mouth-Breathing, Free Speech Haters WRONG and I'm LOVING It

4. ATF LA Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Firearm Tax Stamp Purpose

5. Fauci's Latest Admission About His Unscientific COVID Measures/Mandates Will Piss You Right TF Off

6. No, Karine Jean-Pierre, It's NOT a 'Constitutional Right'

7. Democrats Like This Gene Wu A-Hole LOVE to Threaten Us With the Govt., Both Figuratively AND Literally

8. David Hogg's Attempt at Convincing Democrats to NOT Lose Hope for 2024 Funniest Damn Thing I Read Today

9. 'God Is Not the Author of Confusion but Peace': Pope Francis Sews Chaos, Doubt With 'Fiducia Supplicans'

10. Hamas Terrorist Tried to Sell Severed Head in Gaza

All of that being said, even with our new VIP members, we still need your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech Goons (as we so lovingly call them) and, of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Especially now that it looks like Trump will be the nominee.

Remember what they did to the New York Post? What they tried to do to The Bee?

We know we've asked you before, and we'll likely ask you again, but the reality is we need your help. We need members.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the middle finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS, you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.