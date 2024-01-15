Huge. If. TRUE --> Just Guess What United's Woke, DEI-Supporting CEO Likes to Do With His Free Time

Ok, so it's bad enough that United's CEO, Scott Kirby, cares more about sex, color, creed, and persuasion than he does skill when hiring people in his industry... you know, an industry where pilots are responsible for millions of lives every day.

CEO of @united says he takes race and gender into account when hiring and laments that there’s too many white males in the airline industry. pic.twitter.com/NSEPzAuqZS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2024

But if this is true ... there is a whole lot more to this story.

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He likes to dress up in drag. United hired a drag queen to be their CEO and now United has turned their focus to incorporating drag into their business and sponsoring drag shows. https://t.co/Hhzd5o6SyN pic.twitter.com/9tqkjTfVvs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2024

We got nothin'.

This is Scott Kirby, the Drag Queen CEO of United Airlines pic.twitter.com/xsgnpDkWBS — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 15, 2024

It looks like him, right? However, that being said, we can neither confirm nor deny that this not-exactly-passing-for-a-woman person is indeed Scott Kirby.

But if it is?

It explains SO MUCH.

Focus more on flying, less on the freaky stuff. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 15, 2024

Doesn't seem like too much to ask.

We need to get back to meritocracy. Of course there should never be discrimination in hiring, but hiring should be blind to physical features and based purely on ability to do the job, i.e., merit. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) January 15, 2024

White woke men who get off on dressing as women say to white woke women who get off on reading gender quEer to little kids:

Hold my beer🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TVOOjzvbD3 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 15, 2024

People could die from DEI. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) January 15, 2024

But at least they wouldn't be racist and sexist and bigoted or something.

He could have just done drag in his private life. Didn't have to make it a corporate focus and aviation cultural revolution. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) January 15, 2024

I would feel much more comfortable flying if my pilot was hired on merit rather than their genitalia or skin color — Blonde Bigot (@BlondeBigot11) January 15, 2024

Crazy talk, we know.

