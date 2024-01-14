WATCH Brandon Johnson Squirm as CBS Reporter Asks Him Point-BLANK if He Plans on Raising Taxes (Video)

Want to see a Democrat squirm? Dodge? Duck? Dive? Dodge again? Ask them point-blank if they will raise taxes.

No really.

None of them wants to admit they live to raise taxes and are happy to do so UNLESS they can pretend it's only the evil, faceless, wretched RICH who they want to raise taxes on. They can never just be honest about the main 'force' behind their platform.

Bigger government and more taxes.

Watch this:

CBS 2 reporter Sabrina Franza tried to ask Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson if he will raise taxes to pay for illegals.



"Here is what I said repeatedly. This is an international crisis that requires-"



She then cuts him off and asks him the question again. And again. And again.… pic.twitter.com/KIJmFRfNzY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 14, 2024

You KNOW it's bad when even a CBS journo is hammering him.

Delicious.

He ignored it because it's a question that never needed asking.



He's a democrat, isn't he? Move on. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) January 14, 2024

It is clear Democrats are more concerned for the illegals coming into our country than their own constituents and citizens. The only reason they are treating illegals this good and forgetting about their own citizens is because they plan on making these illegals their new voter… — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 14, 2024

They've been doing this for as long as we can remember. Hey, if you can't win over your actual citizenry bring in people from other countries who don't know how oppressive and dangerous your platform really is, and promise them a bunch of free stuff you KNOW will trap them in dependence ... winning.

Democrats have never really given up on the idea of owning people.

Sorry, not sorry.

Let me help...the Chicago Mayor will raise taxes.

The NYC mayor will raise taxes

The Govt will raise taxes.

Count on it happening...budget deficits galore.

Socialism is great until you run out of other peoples $$. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 14, 2024

His non-answer is the answer.



More will be taken away from actual citizens to give to non-citizens. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 14, 2024

As is the Democrat way so they can remain in and retain power.

