WATCH Brandon Johnson Squirm as CBS Reporter Asks Him Point-BLANK if He Plans on Raising Taxes (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 14, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Want to see a Democrat squirm? Dodge? Duck? Dive? Dodge again? Ask them point-blank if they will raise taxes.

No really.

None of them wants to admit they live to raise taxes and are happy to do so UNLESS they can pretend it's only the evil, faceless, wretched RICH who they want to raise taxes on. They can never just be honest about the main 'force' behind their platform.

Bigger government and more taxes.

Watch this:

You KNOW it's bad when even a CBS journo is hammering him.

Delicious.

They've been doing this for as long as we can remember. Hey, if you can't win over your actual citizenry bring in people from other countries who don't know how oppressive and dangerous your platform really is, and promise them a bunch of free stuff you KNOW will trap them in dependence ... winning.

Sam J.
Democrats have never really given up on the idea of owning people.

Sorry, not sorry.

As is the Democrat way so they can remain in and retain power.

