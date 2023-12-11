'Charlamagne tha God' Turns on Joe Biden, Bill Burr Turns on Jimmy Kimmel
Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:51 AM on December 11, 2023

So, when do we defund the UN? Asking for a friend.

Maybe the Security Council missed it, but Hamas has broken ceasefires over and over and over again. The only real and true ceasefire can only take place after Hamas surrenders.

Or is annihilated, whichever comes first.

Sorry, not even sorry.

AOC railing on Biden (and the U.S.) is just so typical anymore.

She does realize who broke the ceasefire ... again, right?

Ok, it's AOC we're talking about. Maybe not.

This. This. This.

Doesn't have to be complicated.

Agreed.

We still don't know how ANY Jewish person can support or vote for Democrats. Especially after all of this.

In other words, cope and seethe, harpy.

