Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution

So, when do we defund the UN? Asking for a friend.
#BREAKING United States vetoes Security Council draft resolution that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and immediate and unconditional release of all hostages— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 8, 2023
VOTE
In Favour: 13
Against: 1 (US)
Abstain: 1 (UK) pic.twitter.com/hY0YcJ1JKF
Maybe the Security Council missed it, but Hamas has broken ceasefires over and over and over again. The only real and true ceasefire can only take place after Hamas surrenders.
Or is annihilated, whichever comes first.
Sorry, not even sorry.
AOC railing on Biden (and the U.S.) is just so typical anymore.
Shameful.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 10, 2023
The Biden Admin can no longer reconcile their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights while also single-handedly vetoing the UN’s call for ceasefire and sidestepping the entire US Congress to unconditionally back the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. https://t.co/KFy4YPk5n0
She does realize who broke the ceasefire ... again, right?
Ok, it's AOC we're talking about. Maybe not.
Resign. You and the rest of the Hamas Caucus should resign.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 10, 2023
Even @BernieSanders thinks that AOC & the Squad are wrong on the ceasefire.— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 10, 2023
“I don’t know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with Hamas who has said before October 7 and after October 7 that they want to destroy Israel and they want a permanent war."pic.twitter.com/GpdlPb7ER8
There was a ceasefire on October 6th. Hamas broke it. The next ceasefire will be when Hamas no longer exists.— Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) December 10, 2023
Recommended
This. This. This.
Nothing shameful about it.— Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 10, 2023
Hamas surrendering ends all of this.
Why won't you call for their surrender?
Yeah, the U.S. should just let Hamas continue to commit acts of war against Israel until it’s wiped off the face of the map, right??? That’s what you would do, I’m sure. People with more concern for the Jewish world don’t agree.— Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) December 10, 2023
Pressure Hamas or Resign— Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) December 11, 2023
Simple.
Doesn't have to be complicated.
Agreed.
Oh grow up, you child.— American Snarker (@americansnarker) December 11, 2023
The resolution did not even mention Hamas or its massacre.— batshelmelech (@gracezilbersh) December 10, 2023
The only shameful thing is that you are still in congress.
We still don't know how ANY Jewish person can support or vote for Democrats. Especially after all of this.
Oh Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/kYGk6MMoFg— DDS (@__DDS___) December 10, 2023
In other words, cope and seethe, harpy.
======================================================================
Related:
Scholar Dr. Carol M. Swain Calls Claudine Gay OUT for Plagiarizing Her Work and BOOOM Goes the Dynamite
Claudine Gay's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week Gets Even WORSE After Chris Rufo Drops BOMBSHELL Thread
Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard Pres. Leaked
Bill Maher Throws SERIOUS Shade at Crime-Ridden Blue Cities With His Bit on Christmas 'Shopping' (Watch)
Cori Bush Out-Stupids Even AOC (No Small Feat!) Trying to Shame MO for Refusing Palestinian Refugees
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member