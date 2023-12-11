Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the US for Vetoing UN's Ceasefire Resolution

So, when do we defund the UN? Asking for a friend.

#BREAKING United States vetoes Security Council draft resolution that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and immediate and unconditional release of all hostages



VOTE

In Favour: 13

Against: 1 (US)

Abstain: 1 (UK) pic.twitter.com/hY0YcJ1JKF — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 8, 2023

Maybe the Security Council missed it, but Hamas has broken ceasefires over and over and over again. The only real and true ceasefire can only take place after Hamas surrenders.

Or is annihilated, whichever comes first.

Sorry, not even sorry.

AOC railing on Biden (and the U.S.) is just so typical anymore.

Shameful.



The Biden Admin can no longer reconcile their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights while also single-handedly vetoing the UN’s call for ceasefire and sidestepping the entire US Congress to unconditionally back the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. https://t.co/KFy4YPk5n0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 10, 2023

She does realize who broke the ceasefire ... again, right?

Ok, it's AOC we're talking about. Maybe not.

Resign. You and the rest of the Hamas Caucus should resign. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 10, 2023

Even @BernieSanders thinks that AOC & the Squad are wrong on the ceasefire.



“I don’t know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with Hamas who has said before October 7 and after October 7 that they want to destroy Israel and they want a permanent war."pic.twitter.com/GpdlPb7ER8 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 10, 2023

There was a ceasefire on October 6th. Hamas broke it. The next ceasefire will be when Hamas no longer exists. — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) December 10, 2023

This. This. This.

Nothing shameful about it.



Hamas surrendering ends all of this.



Why won't you call for their surrender? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 10, 2023

Yeah, the U.S. should just let Hamas continue to commit acts of war against Israel until it’s wiped off the face of the map, right??? That’s what you would do, I’m sure. People with more concern for the Jewish world don’t agree. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) December 10, 2023

Pressure Hamas or Resign



Simple. — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) December 11, 2023

Doesn't have to be complicated.

Agreed.

Oh grow up, you child. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) December 11, 2023

The resolution did not even mention Hamas or its massacre.



The only shameful thing is that you are still in congress. — batshelmelech (@gracezilbersh) December 10, 2023

We still don't know how ANY Jewish person can support or vote for Democrats. Especially after all of this.

In other words, cope and seethe, harpy.

