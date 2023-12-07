So DAMN Good: Wokal Distance OWNS Woke Activists in EPIC Thread About Refusing to Appease Wokeness

Wokal Distance has written many threads in the past about woke activists and wokeness, and they've all been pretty spectacular. But this one about how to fight back against woke 'social justice warriors' and refusing to appease wokeness is his best yet, in our humble opinion.

Advertisement

Take a gander.

1/

The reason woke activists have huge freak outs over small, mundane, everyday thing is to try to make you walk on eggshells to avoid setting them off. However, learning how to appease them forces you to learn and internalize woke ideas so you know how to avoid upsetting them. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

... so you know how to avoid upsetting them.

They're so easily upset.

2/

People generally want to keep the peace, and the woke abuse this bynusing the threat of freak outs to make you think "how can I avoid upsetting the activists." This forces you to learn woke ideology and think in woke terms, so you can figure out how to avoid setting them off. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

They know most of us just want to be left alone, and they use that.

3/

The goal of this is psychological: they want you to have to integrate woke ideology into your everyday thinking so that you begin to get a little voice in your head that says "don't do such and such so you can avoid a woke activist freak out." — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

Bingo.

4/

By doing this the woke are effectively hijacking your psychology by forcing you to integrate woke ideas and norms into your own thinking. When this happens eventually it is your own conscience that is always telling you "don't do such and so or you'll get freaked out on" — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

5/

Because wokeness has no stopping point it always reaches into every area of life. So, when wokeness hijacks your conscience it turns your conscience into an inward facing woke "eye of sauron" that endlessly searches your mind for any thought that violates woke ideology... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

6/

If you do not resist and instead try to avoid troubld you end up being forced to integrate the voice of woke activists into you own thinking, and the result is that you end up having flare ups of conscious guilt every time you have a thought that isn't woke. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

Sneaky, eh?

7/

Once that happens the woke will have entirely hijacked your conscience and soon you'll be self policing your own thoughts and behaviours in order to avoid getting mobbed or freaked out on.



See how this works? — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

8/

The woke have a concept called the "unbearable searchlight of complicity." It's their term for constant, unending, hypervigilant searching for anything complicit with "systems of oppression" (racism, sexism, etc)



It's the conceptual equivalent of an all seeing eye of wokeness — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

9/

The unbearable searchlight of complicity is essentially the same as what @ConceptualJames called the "eye at the end of history." It's an omnipotent eye that looks back on history and judges everyone according to the strictest interpretation of woke ideology. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

And that sucks.

10/

It's looking back and judging every moment of history, and every thought of every person for even the slightest hint of anything that is complicit with any system or structure that the woke think is oppresive. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

Advertisement

11/

When you internalize woke ideology and integrate wokeness into your thinking your own conscience becomes it's own little "unbearable searchlight of complicity" that ruthlessly searches your own mind for anything thought that goes against wokeness... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

12/

And once that happens you will end up censoring even your own thoughts in order to avoid the judgement of the "unbearable searchlight of complicity" AKA the woke eye of sauron.



There is only one way to avoid this: stop trying to appease woke activists... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

Stop. Trying. To. Appease. Woke. Activists.

13/

The only way you end up letting your conscience get hijscked is if you try to appease wokeness, avoid conflict, and walk on eggshells. However, if you refuse to do that then thebwoke virus never gets a foothold in your thinking.



Speaking the truth is the antidote here. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

14/

By telling the truth and refusing to appease wokeness you avoid having to internalize woke ideology, and this will allow you avoid having your conscience hijacked.



So tell the truth and quit walking on eggshells. Don't let the voice of woke activists get in your head.



/fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) December 7, 2023

And boom.

======================================================================

Related:

Striking WaPo 'Journo' Claiming They Need Readers to Help Them 'Hold Power to Account' Goes REALLY Wrong

Advertisement

Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)

It's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Megyn Kelly Savagely Ends Chris Christie’s Campaign in JUST Under 60 Seconds (Watch)

DeSantis Straight-Up BLISTERS Woke BlackRock for Using ESG to 'Change Society' and They Just Can't DEEEAL

Iowahawk DROPS Penn Pres in BRUTAL Thread for Trying to BACKPEDAL After Defending Campus Antisemitism

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.