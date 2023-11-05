Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black
Yikes! When you've lost NBC? NBC Throws in the Towel, Admits Even BIDEN Himself Doesn't like Bidenomics

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:23 AM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's certainly starting to look like the Left, some Democrats, and even the media are going to push for another Democrat to run for president in 2024. We all sort of expected this to happen because eventually, they would all have to admit Biden can't win again, but still ...

When he's lost NBC?

Ouch.

All the ouch.

Yeah, it's not MSNBC but we imagine Joy Reid will find a way to start hating on Joe here soon, probably around Israel and Palestine.

From NBC News:

No one seems to like “Bidenomics,” the eponymous shorthand for Joe Biden’s economic policies — not voters, not Democratic officials, not even, at times, the president himself.

It’s a term that mystifies Americans and confounds even its namesake. “I don’t know what the hell that is,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia earlier this year.

But wait, there's more:

The trouble is, people aren’t buying it. Just as the phrase hasn’t caught on despite a low jobless rate, the underlying policies that Bidenomics purports to describe have left voters cold, polling shows. A Gallup survey in September showed that 48% of adults rated economic conditions as “poor,” the highest share in a year.

A University of Michigan monthly survey of attitudes toward the economy found that 20% of consumers expressed that their personal finances had deteriorated between Biden’s inauguration and September of this year.

More meaningful to Americans than the overall economic growth that Biden celebrates may be the stubborn reality that average food prices in U.S. cities have risen 20% since Biden took office. Or that the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.44 — less than it was a year ago but still about one-third higher than the pre-pandemic level.

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
They've associated a crap economy and crap policies with Biden's name.

We really should send Democrats a thank you card.

Crazy, right?!

The party's over ... 

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

