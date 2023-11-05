Yikes! When you've lost NBC? NBC Throws in the Towel, Admits Even BIDEN Himself Doesn't like Bidenomics

It's certainly starting to look like the Left, some Democrats, and even the media are going to push for another Democrat to run for president in 2024. We all sort of expected this to happen because eventually, they would all have to admit Biden can't win again, but still ...

Advertisement

When he's lost NBC?

Ouch.

All the ouch.

Yeah, it's not MSNBC but we imagine Joy Reid will find a way to start hating on Joe here soon, probably around Israel and Palestine.

No one seems to like “Bidenomics,” the eponymous shorthand for Joe Biden’s economic policies — not voters, not Democratic officials, not even the president. https://t.co/zElqz0YXqm — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2023

From NBC News:

No one seems to like “Bidenomics,” the eponymous shorthand for Joe Biden’s economic policies — not voters, not Democratic officials, not even, at times, the president himself. It’s a term that mystifies Americans and confounds even its namesake. “I don’t know what the hell that is,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia earlier this year.

But wait, there's more:

The trouble is, people aren’t buying it. Just as the phrase hasn’t caught on despite a low jobless rate, the underlying policies that Bidenomics purports to describe have left voters cold, polling shows. A Gallup survey in September showed that 48% of adults rated economic conditions as “poor,” the highest share in a year. A University of Michigan monthly survey of attitudes toward the economy found that 20% of consumers expressed that their personal finances had deteriorated between Biden’s inauguration and September of this year. More meaningful to Americans than the overall economic growth that Biden celebrates may be the stubborn reality that average food prices in U.S. cities have risen 20% since Biden took office. Or that the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.44 — less than it was a year ago but still about one-third higher than the pre-pandemic level.

They've associated a crap economy and crap policies with Biden's name.

We really should send Democrats a thank you card.

It's almost like socialists don't know how to improve economies, they only know how to wreck them! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2023

Crazy, right?!

“Bidenomics” is synonymous with high inflation without wage gains and a struggle to make ends meet.



The president is going to regret putting his name on an atrocious economy. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) November 5, 2023

Because it’s sucks. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) November 5, 2023

The party's over ...

***

Related:

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT

BOOMITY: Jon Lovitz Just Needs One POST to DROP Anti-Semitic Troll Accusing Him of Being Pro-Genocide

Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in Straight-Fire Thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.