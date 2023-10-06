Hillary Clinton quotes Biden's Bidenomics post that's already getting NUKED by Community Notes and LOL

The fact Biden, Democrats, Lefties, and the majority of the media are pushing the September jobs report so much is because they know A) there appears to be some issues with the report; B) even if the jobs report is legit and good that doesn't mean the economy isn't sucking wind (it is), so; C: they are trying to use it as much as possible and get out in front of it.

Karine Jean-Pierre was front and center tweeting about it.

As Biden.

September was another good month for American workers, with 336,000 jobs created and inflation coming down.



That’s nearly 14 million jobs – including 815,000 in manufacturing – created under Bidenomics. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2023

Except you know, this isn't really accurate.

Some would even call it a lie.

There are multiple Community Notes on Karine's ... sorry ... Biden's tweet. Here are just a couple:

- The 815K manufacturing jobs total is factually correct but missing important context.The September 2023 figure is 226K higher than the February 2020 peak from before COVID-19 forced layoffs. - There are 13.9M more jobs now than 1/2021, but there are only 4.5M more jobs than before 2020's temporary COVID-driven job losses.

We're sensing a theme here and that theme is he's LYING.

That didn't stop Hillary from jumping on the Biden bandwagon and pushing the lie.

Bidenomics is good for workers, it's good for the middle class, and it's good for America. https://t.co/y0RM3d5rW0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 6, 2023

Her desperation for relevance is so damn painful. You would think eventually she'd be all humiliated out but ... nope.

Lady, people can barely afford to feed their families because of bidenomics — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) October 6, 2023

Lady? That's no lady.

Hillary Clinton: "Let them eat cake."



Average Americans:



"The cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is 13% higher since February 2021. Fresh fruit has gone up 10.6% in price in that time, while the price for vegetables has remained much more stable, increasing just 4.3%. The… — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 6, 2023

Oh look, it’s the Hitler that wants to put half of the American population in re-education camps. pic.twitter.com/vUaDHS7imp — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) October 6, 2023

Everything she accused Trump of, she's done or doing.

Everything she called Trump, she is.

Yeah and totally for the working poors 🙄 — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) October 6, 2023

Totally.

***

***

