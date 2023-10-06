Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Ex-ESPN host says interviewing Joe Biden was 'the saddest thing'

Hillary Clinton quotes Biden's Bidenomics post that's already getting NUKED by Community Notes and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 06, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

The fact Biden, Democrats, Lefties, and the majority of the media are pushing the September jobs report so much is because they know A) there appears to be some issues with the report; B) even if the jobs report is legit and good that doesn't mean the economy isn't sucking wind (it is), so; C: they are trying to use it as much as possible and get out in front of it.

Karine Jean-Pierre was front and center tweeting about it.

As Biden.

Except you know, this isn't really accurate.

Some would even call it a lie.

There are multiple Community Notes on Karine's ... sorry ... Biden's tweet. Here are just a couple:

- The 815K manufacturing jobs total is factually correct but missing important context.The September 2023 figure is 226K higher than the February 2020 peak from before COVID-19 forced layoffs.

- There are 13.9M more jobs now than 1/2021, but there are only 4.5M more jobs than before 2020's temporary COVID-driven job losses.  

We're sensing a theme here and that theme is he's LYING.

That didn't stop Hillary from jumping on the Biden bandwagon and pushing the lie.

Her desperation for relevance is so damn painful. You would think eventually she'd be all humiliated out but ... nope.

Lady? That's no lady.

Everything she accused Trump of, she's done or doing.

Everything she called Trump, she is.

Totally.

