'LOL-NO': AOC melodramatically insists we're in a CLIMATE EMERGENCY, gets BURIED in tsunami of SNARK

Blah blah blah blah.

Hey, Sandy ... change the record.

We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/2A1xvZd66c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2023

And all the polar bears are going to die. Ice caps melting. Oceans rising.

You'd think by now they'd have figured out this fearmongering doesn't work on anyone who isn't already convinced man can somehow magically control the climate. She's not changing minds, she's irritating people.

Plus she reminds us all that like many other millennials, she thinks history started in 2000.

Now, do the same across history and see for yourself Earth’s climate changes. It gets hotter, then cooler, then hotter again. Earth is but one of countless googolplexes of celestial bodies in the known universe…



Literally… ALL experiencing climate changes!



It’s how it works! pic.twitter.com/r0Rjjz9Ta5 — Franck Moore 𓅓 (@francklyspoken) October 5, 2023

BUT IT'S AN EMERGENCY NOW, YO.

Here is a graph of the last 3 million years of Mother Earth’s climate changes for reference! pic.twitter.com/1aJYouogvD — Franck Moore 𓅓 (@francklyspoken) October 5, 2023

Huh, that doesn't seem like an emergency then. Gosh, you guys think AOC would lead us astray?

lol no. — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 5, 2023

No we aren’t — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) October 5, 2023

Then you should start eating bugs you twat. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) October 5, 2023

Meep.

Sweetheart, I've been hearing the sky will fall since before you were born. Every single time, the idiotic predictions have not come true at which point the goal posts are shifted, a new lie is told, and we repeat. Human beings cannot control the weather. Take off the tin foil. — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 5, 2023

And get a life.

***

***

