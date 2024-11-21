Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are Clamoring for Stimulus Checks

It's a good rule of thumb that when a media outlet says 'some people' or 'some voters' what they really mean is a handful of people they went looking for and are passing off as the majority opinion.

Like when they're trying to gin up an outrage mob on a topic, it always turns out the 'some people' are really just a few cranks with an Internet connection.

This is why no one takes the media seriously anymore.

But the media decided that once they hit rock-bottom, they were pulling out the jackhammers baby:

Some voters are hoping President-elect Donald Trump may send out another stimulus check. Experts say the likelihood of this is extremely slim. https://t.co/G6bW7wltLD — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2024

CBS News reports (emphasis added):

President-elect Donald Trump in his first term as president sent out two stimulus checks to millions of Americans during the pandemic, part of the federal government's goal of keeping consumers financially afloat during the crisis. Now, some social media posts are claiming that Trump, once he takes office next year, may issue another check — a likelihood that experts say is extremely slim. Posts on TikTok are suggesting Trump might issue another round of checks, while on X, some users are questioning if they're in line for a payment. When the COVID-19 health emergency shuttered the economy in 2020, millions of Americans lost their jobs, sending the jobless rate to almost 15% and causing financial hardship for many. As a result, Trump signed two bills that sent stimulus checks to eligible households, while President Biden authorized a third.

What absolute garbage.

They admit in the article that the only reason Trump sent out stimulus checks was the pandemic. That's over.

And TikTok? Yeah, there's a reliable source of information.

You do not despise the media enough.

Where do you get the BS you are tying to sell? No one was expecting a stimulus check. — Ginny (@ginkates) November 21, 2024

Not a single person.

"Some voters"? Tell us more about these voters because I don't know a single soul who has entertained such a thing happening. — Elation70 (@Elation70) November 20, 2024

BUT TIKTOK USERS!

Why do we need a stimulus check? I thought the economy is great under Kamala. — TXLau®a🇺🇸 (@Perfectly_Laura) November 20, 2024

A fair point. We thought things were great.

So we still talking about Covid checks. Covid 19 checks. Checks that came because Covid shut down the world. Those checks. https://t.co/RkASbWB63g pic.twitter.com/rTlcbUANj9 — Ty Bates (@TyForOurFuture) November 21, 2024

Yes we are.

This is a troll.



They want Trump to do this. And rally the resistance to clamor for it. https://t.co/E3YNf3laG1 — Steve Culy, Banana Republic Maquisard 🍌🌲🔧 (@charcware) November 21, 2024

Trump isn't going to do this. Not a chance.

I cannot believe the stimulus check watch clickbait is back



We have the dumbest people ever https://t.co/5jWNs2iCHs — drew (@ImNotOwned) November 21, 2024

That's all this is, clickbait.

No one in this entire cycle that I interviewed in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin who were Trump supporters ever ever once said they hoped or expected President Donald Trump to send out stimulus checks. Never once. Ever. https://t.co/v8Q1mlk2eZ — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 21, 2024

Salena knows. She's talked to more voters than any journalist.