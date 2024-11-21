VIP
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets...
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Bob Casey Jr Finally Concedes to Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate Race
This TOTALLY Did Not Happen! Climate Activist Says Hurricanes Convinced His Barber Climate...
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and...
Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That...
'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely...
Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City
Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndica...
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight...
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the...

Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are Clamoring for Stimulus Checks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 21, 2024
ImgFlip

It's a good rule of thumb that when a media outlet says 'some people' or 'some voters' what they really mean is a handful of people they went looking for and are passing off as the majority opinion.

Advertisement

Like when they're trying to gin up an outrage mob on a topic, it always turns out the 'some people' are really just a few cranks with an Internet connection.

This is why no one takes the media seriously anymore.

But the media decided that once they hit rock-bottom, they were pulling out the jackhammers baby:

CBS News reports (emphasis added):

President-elect Donald Trump in his first term as president sent out two stimulus checks to millions of Americans during the pandemic, part of the federal government's goal of keeping consumers financially afloat during the crisis. Now, some social media posts are claiming that Trump, once he takes office next year, may issue another check — a likelihood that experts say is extremely slim. 

Posts on TikTok are suggesting Trump might issue another round of checks, while on X, some users are questioning if they're in line for a payment. 

When the COVID-19 health emergency shuttered the economy in 2020, millions of Americans lost their jobs, sending the jobless rate to almost 15% and causing financial hardship for many. As a result, Trump signed two bills that sent stimulus checks to eligible households, while President Biden authorized a third.

Recommended

LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

What absolute garbage.

They admit in the article that the only reason Trump sent out stimulus checks was the pandemic. That's over.

And TikTok? Yeah, there's a reliable source of information.

You do not despise the media enough.

Not a single person.

BUT TIKTOK USERS!

A fair point. We thought things were great.

Yes we are.

Advertisement

Trump isn't going to do this. Not a chance.

That's all this is, clickbait.

Salena knows. She's talked to more voters than any journalist.

Tags: CBS CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP STIMULUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT
Amy Curtis
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral
Amy Curtis
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets DRAGGED for It
Amy Curtis
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Amy Curtis
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT Amy Curtis
Advertisement