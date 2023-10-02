FFS --> Pentagon warns Congress we're running low on weapons because we've sent them ALL to Ukraine

This seems like NOT great news.

Just sayin'.

You'd think putting our own country at risk to support a war that is not ours would be something the powers that be would be on the lookout for but guess not. YAY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

Fascinating that no one saw this coming (yes, that's us being facetious).

BREAKING: Pentagon is warning Congress that it is running low on money to replace weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops - AP pic.twitter.com/mRl76fN3Fp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 2, 2023

Not good.

Not at all.

Well that's too bad. No more money to Ukraine then! — Real Phil Jones ™🦅🇺🇸 (@RealPJones) October 2, 2023

Yup.

Done.

No more.

the Pentagon made this public information 🥴🥴🥴 — Carry (@boatgirl3) October 2, 2023

This is a pretty good point, actually. Way to let our enemies KNOW we aren't as armed as we should be, Pentagon. Aces.

Bidens America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 2, 2023

Geez…..yet we continue to give Ukraine more 🤡🤌🤌 — C.P. Smith🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) October 2, 2023

So, the Pentagon warns Congress now. — 🇮🇪 Mike O (@mobnuker1) October 2, 2023

You'd think they would be a bit more proactive but then again, they're far more focused on pronouns and equity these days.

Who could’ve seen that happening? — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) October 2, 2023

SHOCKER.

We know.

Total SHOCKER.

