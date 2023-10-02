Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's...
FFS --> Pentagon warns Congress we're running low on weapons because we've sent them ALL to Ukraine

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitter

This seems like NOT great news.

Just sayin'.

You'd think putting our own country at risk to support a war that is not ours would be something the powers that be would be on the lookout for but guess not. YAY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

Fascinating that no one saw this coming (yes, that's us being facetious).

Not good.

Not at all.

Yup.

Done.

No more.

This is a pretty good point, actually. Way to let our enemies KNOW we aren't as armed as we should be, Pentagon. Aces.

You'd think they would be a bit more proactive but then again, they're far more focused on pronouns and equity these days.

