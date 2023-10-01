'You're a FOOL': Megyn Kelly VICIOUSLY claps back at Mediaite for trying to...
Like father like daughter --> Liz Cheney pushing to fund more war in Ukraine BACKFIRES spectacularly

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on October 01, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Would you look at that? Liz Cheney is pushing to continue funding war.

Gosh, that's so unlike her.

Oh, wait. Never mind ... she's a Cheney. And we all know a Cheney never met a war they didn't like.

Blah blah blah.

Thanks for reminding us all why we're still really glad Wyoming gave you your walking papers, Liz.

Heh.

That's a great question. How much are any of them getting out to this?

Something like that.

Ouch.

And well-deserved.

***

