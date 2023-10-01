Like father like daughter --> Liz Cheney pushing to fund more war in Ukraine BACKFIRES spectacularly

Would you look at that? Liz Cheney is pushing to continue funding war.

Gosh, that's so unlike her.

Oh, wait. Never mind ... she's a Cheney. And we all know a Cheney never met a war they didn't like.

Members of the House and Senate who are voting to deny Ukraine assistance on the 85th anniversary of Neville Chamberlain’s 1938 “peace in our time” speech should read some history: Appeasement didn’t work then. It won’t work now. https://t.co/5gQ6s7MS6Z — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 30, 2023

Blah blah blah.

Thanks for reminding us all why we're still really glad Wyoming gave you your walking papers, Liz.

Not forcing Ukraine into NATO is not “appeasement” and — unlike feeding Ukrainians into a meatgrinder they can’t possibly win — it would actually enable the war to end — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2023

So you're thinking that Russia is gonna attack the USA if we don't keep funding Ukraine? dErP pic.twitter.com/Iv0yTUaco9 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 1, 2023

Heh.

Why are you even talking...how much are you getting out of it? We have no reason to believe you, about anything...so please, perhaps change your settings so that only your blinded fans will have to see what you post...thanks...I may not seem like it but I do pray for you,but it… — Sandra Kay (@SandraK87933686) September 30, 2023

That's a great question. How much are any of them getting out to this?

America is moving past the con and grift, the money laundering, and you are no longer relevant. pic.twitter.com/2uUQLoaPtM — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) September 30, 2023

You’re holding the United States hostage to fund a foreign nation. Shame on you. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 1, 2023

Something like that.

Ouch.

And well-deserved.

***

***

