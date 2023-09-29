Matt Walsh takes SAVAGE victory lap after ACLU fails to block TN's gender-affirming care for kids ban

ACLU is mad.

BIG mad.

They really really really want little kids to be able to mutilate their bodies because the adults around them are mentally ill and need their children to somehow justify their own, warped beliefs about gender for them. It's really a sad and ugly movement when you think about the damage that is being done to children ... for adults.

We're so glad they lost.

BREAKING: The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected our request to block Tennessee's ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth.



This fight is far from over. We'll never stop fighting for trans youth and their families to get the medical care they need. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 29, 2023

They'll never stop fighting to make sure mentally ill adults can use their children to fulfill their own warped ideas.

And they think THEY'RE the good guys.

Matt Walsh had the best response:

I love that you all are so upset about this https://t.co/yM8NeH6fGJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 29, 2023

Yeah, us too.

There will be a day when all of you who tried to normalize the mutilation and sterilization of minors will be put on trial for your crimes, and I hope it's televised. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 29, 2023

There’s no such thing as “trans youth,” you communist monsters. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 29, 2023

We saw Communist Monsters open for Hillary's Angry Beaver in 2000.

Experimental sex changes have nothing to do with healthcare, you evil, homophobic frauds. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 29, 2023

What he said.

You can keep fighting but we will beat you again and again and again and again for as long as we have to. You and your ilk will NEVER be able to mutilate a child in Tennessee ever again! That’s a promise. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 29, 2023

That's indeed a promise.

