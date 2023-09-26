OMG-LOL THE TIMING! Welp, sooo much for that whole plan to keep Biden from TRIPPING ... WATCH

Propagandists or media? Twitter questions the distinction after Zelensky issues state awar...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Okay, so even we know it's not good form to laugh at an old man when he falls down. Or an old woman for that matter. We understand that whole respecting your elders thing but this ... this is funny.

Especially since Axios dropped their SCOOP about Team Biden building a plan to somehow keep the geezer from falling down.

So much for that plan.

Watch.

Maybe he wasn't wearing his tennis shoes?

Too many stairs?

Back to the drawing board, Team Biden!

We see what she did there.

Almost.

Sounds like an old failed Rapper, so you know, it works.

QUICK! ALERT TEAM KEEP THE GEEZER FROM FALLING!

Ugh.

Don't give them any ideas.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN

