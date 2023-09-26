OMG-LOL THE TIMING! Welp, sooo much for that whole plan to keep Biden from TRIPPING ... WATCH

Okay, so even we know it's not good form to laugh at an old man when he falls down. Or an old woman for that matter. We understand that whole respecting your elders thing but this ... this is funny.
Especially since Axios dropped their SCOOP about Team Biden building a plan to somehow keep the geezer from falling down.
So much for that plan.
Watch.
🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden almost falls down the stairs hours after Axios publishes the piece “Biden team's don't-let-him-trip mission” pic.twitter.com/f4hbeoFSGR— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2023
Maybe he wasn't wearing his tennis shoes?
Too many stairs?
Back to the drawing board, Team Biden!
He’s the only president since the AF-1 747s were introduced to use the lower steps. Less space to fall, apparently.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 26, 2023
Fall is Biden’s favorite season pic.twitter.com/797Vl6evCF— Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) September 26, 2023
We see what she did there.
Well, almost is an improvement from him walking up stairs.— The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) September 26, 2023
Almost.
Trippy McSniffy— breakfade (@breakfade) September 26, 2023
Sounds like an old failed Rapper, so you know, it works.
Whoa that was a close one!— DeeStonk (@DeeStonk) September 26, 2023
QUICK! ALERT TEAM KEEP THE GEEZER FROM FALLING!
At this point the media is going to start prerecording successful stair attempts and editing the video.— Mr.Cooper (@MrCooperCNFT) September 26, 2023
Ugh.
Don't give them any ideas.
***
***
