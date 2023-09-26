NYC forced to put their money where their virtue-signaling MOUTHS have been for decades with illegals

What's the big deal, New York City? Nobody forced you all to be a Sanctuary City ... weren't you all the ones shaming the cities and states along the southern border for being xenophobic and racist when complaining about the illegal immigrants in their communities?

Remember when you were all about receiving the tired and the poor?

Guess that's not exactly working out so hot for NYC.

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving virtue-signaling Sanctuary City:

New York City is gearing up to pay over $1,000,000,000 on hotels over the next 3 years to house illegal immigrants. That's what happens when you call yourself a "Sanctuary City." 💸



But wait, that's just the tip of the iceberg! NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost of… pic.twitter.com/b1u3wL9PGn — Scott H. Fishman (@ScottFishman) September 26, 2023

Holy cow.

Gosh, makes you wonder what it's been costing Texas, Florida, and other states for the years and years our border has been ignored. Especially under Biden

If I was NY I would cut off all transport with Texas, no business, no commodity, no one with a Texas license plate should ever be allowed into NY period. Same goes for Florida. Cut all these states off completely from NY and then see how they like it. — Light and Shadow (@_Yin______Yang_) September 26, 2023

Ummm ... ok?

EL OH EL.

Newsflash: People aren't leaving Florida and Texas for New York. If you prefer illegals over American citizens, you're a sell out. — Scott H. Fishman (@ScottFishman) September 26, 2023

They should have claimed it was a climate crisis protest.. then they would have been able to block the buses 😂😂😂 send them a million more!! Totally break NYC, then they might change their tune about being a sanctuary city — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) September 26, 2023

Live and learn?

They voted for it suffer the consequences — Mariana (@lonestarherd) September 26, 2023

So guess it's time to put up or shut up.

